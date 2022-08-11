Merrick Garland didn’t say much, but his legal maneuver sets up a difficult choice for Trump

Garland said he was keeping it short and sweet in accordance with Department of Justice protocol. He noted that no one in his office had announced that there were federal agents at Mar-a-Lago Monday, and that the only person who announced it was Trump himself.

He didn’t seek to correct a flood of misinformation from Republicans about the event. He didn’t chronicle the chain of events that led up to it, other than noting he personally signed off on the search warrant and so did a federal judge. He didn’t say what agents were looking for - or what they collected.

Three days after the execution of a search warrant at former president Trump’s Florida resort came to light, US Attorney General Merrick Garland broke his silence with a statement, but he didn’t have a lot to say.

From the moment Trump, who was in New York City at the time, announced that his Florida property had been searched, there have been calls for Trump to release the contents of the search warrant, which was handed to his legal counsel at the scene.

So far he has refused to do so.

But during Garland’s less-than-4-minute statement Thursday, the nation’s top law enforcement official announced he had asked a judge to unseal the search warrant.

Trump could agree to that motion. Or he could contest it and, if he loses, see the warrant released anyway. He has until 3 p.m. Friday to let the court know if he wants to fight it.

To state the obvious, Garland put the ball back in Trump’s court.

Trump and his allies had largely controlled the media narrative after the search as the Department of Justice, the White House, and Democrats overall generally remained silent.

A tremendous amount of questions were raised by the search. Trump and his allies rushed to fill the vacuum by calling the federal agents doing their jobs “rogue” agents, and calling for the Secret Service agents who allowed the FBI onto the property should be fired.

Further, Trump allies, without a shred of evidence, suggested that somehow the FBI planted evidence on the property

Garland didn’t address any of this in his brief appearance, and there is no reason to believe that the inflammatory talk will stop.

But for now, Garland is, at least, forcing Trump to decide whether he wants to release the warrant or if he wants to fight it, which would raise the disturbing question: Does he have something to hide?





