Under oath for hours, Trump invoked the Fifth then said ‘same answer’ repeatedly

Trump’s refusal to respond substantively to any questions in the court-ordered deposition was an unexpected twist that could determine the course of James’ three-year civil investigation into whether the former president fraudulently inflated the value of his assets to secure loans and other benefits.

For hours under oath, Trump sat across from the New York state attorney general, Letitia James, responding to every question posed by her investigators by repeating the phrase “same answer” over and over again.

NEW YORK — Donald Trump has long derided public figures who invoke their constitutional right against self incrimination, but on Wednesday he took full advantage of the Fifth Amendment.

Advertisement

It was also an extraordinary moment in an extraordinary week, even by the former president’s standards. Two days after his home was searched by the FBI in an unrelated investigation, Trump invoked his Fifth Amendment right while openly questioning the legitimacy of the legal process — as he has with the nation’s electoral system — and insulting a law enforcement official sitting just a few feet away.

Trump’s only detailed comment, people with knowledge of the proceeding said, was an all-out attack on the attorney general and her inquiry, which he called a continuation of “the greatest witch hunt in the history of our country.”

James is now left with a crucial decision: whether to sue Trump, or seek a settlement that could extract a significant financial penalty.

In a statement on Wednesday, a spokeperson for James said, “Attorney General James will pursue the facts and the law wherever they may lead. Our investigation continues.”

The encounter, the first time the former president had faced off directly with James, came at a particularly perilous moment for Trump. On Monday, the FBI searched his home and private club in Palm Beach, Florida, as part of an investigation into sensitive material that he took when he left the White House.

Advertisement

The search was an embarrassing reminder of the multiple inquiries swirling around the former president.

James is conducting a civil inquiry, and she cannot file criminal charges against the former president. But the Manhattan district attorney’s office has been conducting a parallel criminal investigation into whether Trump fraudulently inflated valuations of his properties.

That investigation factored into Trump’s decision not to respond to questions, a person with knowledge of his thinking said.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.