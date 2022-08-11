Bright spot in drought conditions: a chance to remove broken glass

Now that we’re in the third severe drought in the last decade, this is the time to recommend that adults enjoying our river, stream, and lakeshore areas go the extra step and safely remove any broken glass that they find. Due to the optical effect of glass in water, this period of drought isn’t just the best time to do so; it may be the only time it can be done.

As bad as the drought is, it provides us with an opportunity to renew our public places by removing the shards of decades of reckless activities. Broken glass in a pond doesn’t erode as it does on the ocean shoreline. It stays as sharp as the day it was shattered. Let’s make a concerted effort to cafefully remove it.