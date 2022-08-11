Seeing Boston from new angles

In this photograph, which I took at 207 Congress St. in Boston, the blue sky triangle is taking center stage, yet it doesn’t really exist as a permanent thing. The overall image — both familiar and unfamiliar — is an example of what I call abstract structural photography, which is a playful way of re-examining our world.

Using urban structures as colors and shapes is somewhat like writing poems from random words that you find in a book. Here we see six buildings and three reflections and multiple conflicting vertical lines, removed from the comfort of gravity. We see no letters, no numbers, no logos, no people. But it’s still uniquely Boston, which I find to be a diverse architectural playground of Romanesque, international, brutalist, and contemporary styles.