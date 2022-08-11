Vivid description of whale’s leap is next best thing to being there

Re “Not just watch, it’s watch out!” (Page A1, Aug. 5): What a great piece of writing by Hanna Krueger on the front page of Friday’s Globe. She writes, “There’s a ripple. A spout of mist. A flash of neon green. The ocean water pixelates with a horde of dancing, shimmering fish called menhaden. Just then, out of the blue bay, emerges a mouth. A giant mouth, 10 feet wide, followed by a mammoth body, glistening like wet stone.”

Thank you for capturing, so beautifully, the image of humpback whales surfacing this summer in Plymouth Bay. It’s been quite a sight to behold, if only through the lenses of your reporters and photographers.