Baker signs major climate bill into law

Baker’s approval comes after weeks of speculation that he might veto the bill, and just days after he said he particularly disapproved of the fossil fuel ban because of his concern it could make it harder to construct affordable housing.

Gov. Charlie Baker signed a major climate bill into law on Thursday that will accelerate the development of clean energy in the state, boosting offshore wind and solar, and—in a first for Massachusetts—allowing some cities and towns to ban the use of fossil fuels in new buildings and major renovations.

Ultimately, though, he said the bill’s changes to the offshore wind procurement process and its advances in clean energy were important enough to secure his signature.

“I continue to want us to be a pretty big player in that space,” Baker said in an interview with the Globe, “because it’s a sustainable way to create a lot of jobs, for a very long time.”

The bill was also Baker’s last major opportunity as governor to shape his legacy on climate change.

Though the legislation could kick off sweeping changes to state climate policy, it does not include funding for all of the programs it creates. The Legislature is still considering a separate spending bill that would include funding for climate-focused projects.

But the bill will kick off major changes to Massachusetts’ climate policy, including by altering the solicitation process for offshore wind projects.

“It really bolsters the offshore wind industry. It sends a signal to the world that Massachusetts will be a significant player in the space,” Representative Jeff Roy, who negotiated the bill in the Legislature along with Senator Michael Barrett, said of the new law.

The new law will scrap the so-called “price cap” that currently requires each new offshore project to offer power at a lower price than the one brought online before it. Critics fear the cap has discouraged bids.

That provision is a win for Baker, who has long sought to eliminate the price cap, and whose administration plans to solicit bids for offshore wind development later this year.

Another provision would allow Massachusetts to join with other New England states in bidding for wind, solar or other forms of renewable energy. This would, for example, allow the Commonwealth to team up with Maine in bids for onshore wind in a remote area in Aroostook County.

In another significant change, the bill will remove wood-burning power plants from the state’s renewable portfolio standard, meaning they will no longer count toward renewable energy goals in Massachusetts or be eligible for state clean energy subsidies. Wood-burning plants produce harmful pollutants like carbon monoxide, and research shows they can emit even more carbon at the smokestack than coal-fired plants.

The provision will grandfather in a small number of existing wood-burning facilities that are currently in the program, and will still allow biomass plants to obtain energy credits under a separate state program focused on generators of “clean heat.”

Still, it marks a victory for environmental activists who have long argued that biomass is not renewable.

Perhaps the bill’s most controversial component: a provision allowing some municipalities ban fossil fuel hookups in new buildings and major renovations.

The legislation will create a pilot program allowing ten cities and towns — Cambridge, Newton, Brookline, Lexington, Arlington, Concord, Lincoln, Acton, Aquinnah, and West Tisbury — to adopt bans as long as they exempt life science and health care facilities, and first meet their affordable housing requirements under state law.

The governor has repeatedly voiced his concern about the proposed bans. He attempted to weaken the program in his recommended amendments, but the Legislature ignored those suggestions.

Baker described the provision as a kind of “exclusionary zoning,” saying it could threaten participating towns’ ability to keep housing affordable. But ultimately, though he cautioned that officials should closely watch the pilot’s effects on housing costs, he decided to sign the bill despite his misgivings.

“Every piece of legislation comes with positives and negatives, especially big complicated ones,” he said on Thursday.

The law will also empower a fund run by the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center to give money to companies working on novel forms of clean power, including nuclear fusion and networked geothermal. It also includes provisions to help the Clean Energy Center expand its workforce development programs to help people in underserved communities access green jobs.

The legislation also sets up a number of new funds, including one focused on offshore wind procurement, another for rebates for electric vehicles, and a third for electric vehicle charging infrastructure deployment.

But the bill itself doesn’t actually fully fund those new initiatives.

That was a strategic choice on the part of the Legislature. All bills that include spending proposals are considered appropriation vehicles. In those cases, the governor has the authority to veto each individual line item in a bill. But on policy bills, Baker can only approve or veto the entire proposal.

Much of the funding for the climate bill’s provisions are meant to come from a $4.5 billion economic development act that the Legislature is separately considering, said Roy.

The spending bill would authorize hundreds of millions of dollars in investments for clean energy, electric vehicle infrastructure, clean building and housing upgrades, and other green projects, Roy said.

The spending act never made it out of conference committee during the legislative session, but Roy said the House and Senate have committed to continuing negotiations in informal sessions.

“I remain optimistic that one way or another, that bill will find its way through the process,” Baker said of the spending legislation.





