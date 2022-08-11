Bill Russell’s No. 6 will be permanently retired throughout the NBA

“Bill Russell’s unparalleled success on the court and pioneering civil rights activism deserve to be honored in a unique and historic way,” said NBA commissioner Adam Silver. “Permanently retiring his No. 6 across every NBA team ensures that Bill’s transcendent career will always be recognized.”

Bill Russell’s No. 6 will be retired throughout the NBA, the league and the players association announced Thursday. He will be the first player to have his number retired across the NBA.

In addition to retiring Russell’s number, the NBA will pay tribute to the Celtics legend throughout the 2022-23 season. All players will wear a commemorative patch on the right shoulder of their jerseys, and every NBA court will display a clover-shaped logo with the No. 6 on the sideline near the scorer’s table.

The Celtics will have a separate recognition for him on their uniforms, to be announced soon.

“This is a momentous honor reserved for one of the greatest champions to ever play the game,” said NBPA executive director Tamika Tremaglio. “Bill’s actions on and off the court throughout the course of his life helped to shape generations of players for the better and for that, we are forever grateful. We are proud to continue the celebration of his life and legacy alongside the league.”





