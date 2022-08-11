Eric Hosmer’s RBI-double lifts Sox to a victory over Orioles

Afterward, his new manager, Alex Cora, told Hosmer to keep hitting the ball in the air. Fenway’s dimensions, Cora said, were a bit more forgiving.

Eric Hosmer’s first at-bat as a Red Sox just missed being a homer last week in Kansas City, instead landing on the warning track for an out.

Plus, Hosmer loves hitting at Fenway. His .347 batting average heading into Thursday’s singular contest with the Orioles tells the story. He said this ballpark because of the dimensions, makes him think up the middle and to left-center.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, after the Orioles had tied the game, 3-3, in the top half of the frame, Hosmer added to his Fenway totals with an RBI double that ultimately gave the Sox a 4-3 win.

The Red Sox snapped a four-game losing streak.

In desperate need of a win against an Orioles team that has continued to surge in the American League East while the Red Sox falter, the Sox turned to Josh Winckowski.

The Sox offense gifted their starter with three early runs behind two-out doubles by Xander Bogaerts and Alex Verdugo.

Verdugo’s two-bagger sailed over the head of O’s outfielder Cedric Mullins, scoring Bogaerts from second.

The Sox made it a 3-0 contest in the third, starting with a Tommy Pham RBI double that straddled the third base line to stay fair. Jarren Duran, who was on first, took off on the 3-2 offering to Pham and scored easily. Pham later plated the Sox’ third run following a Bogaerts sacrifice fly.

Winckowski had it going, too, on the hill, inducing weak contact by weaponizing his sinker, keeping the Orioles on the ground. Bad luck hit in the fourth when Winckowski yielded back-to-back singles on weak contact. Ryan Mountcastle steered a single down the first base line. Then Terrin Vevra made it first and second after his single skipped off the glove of Bogaerts.

But Winckowski wiggled out of trouble with a double play ball initiated by second baseman Christian Arroyo.

Winckowski took a shutout into the sixth inning but his stuff began to fade. Mullins singled to right and Adley Rutschman walked on five pitches. Winckowski battled back to record the next two outs, and was one pitch away from cementing his shutout performance. But the righthander left a hanging 0-2 slider that Vevra lined down the right field line for an RBI triple. The next batter, Austin Hays, cued a ball off the end of the bat that trickled onto the infield grass near first base. Winckowski couldn’t handle it cleanly, fumbling the ball before shuffling it to Eric Hosmer at first. Initially, Hays was called out, but the call was overturned, tying the game, 3-3.

In the home half of the sixth, however, Hosmer launched an RBI double to center, putting the Red Sox up once more by a run.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.