Game 113: Orioles at Red Sox lineups and notes

After getting swept by the Braves, the Sox will host the Orioles Thursday night for a single game before the Yankees come to town for a weekend series.
While the Red Sox have now lost four in a row and are firmly entrenched in last place in the American League East, the Orioles have won 34 of their last 51 games to move into a tie with the Tampa Bay Rays for both third place in the division, and the final wild-card spot. They are five games ahead of the Red Sox, six in the loss column.
Josh Winckowski will be on the mound as the Sox look to snap their skid.
Here is a preview.
Lineups
ORIOLES (58-52): TBA
Pitching: RHP Dean Kremer (4-3, 3.43 ERA)
RED SOX (54-58): TBA
Pitching: RHP Josh Winckowski (5-5, 4.68 ERA)
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Orioles vs. Winckowski: Austin Hays 2-2, Jorge Mateo 1-2, Ryan McKenna 1-2, Ryan Mountcastle 0-1, Cedric Mullins 0-2, Rougned Odor 1-2, Adley Rutschman 0-1, Anthony Santander 0-1, Ramón Urías 1-2
Red Sox vs. Kremer: Christian Arroyo 0-0, Xander Bogaerts 1-2, Bobby Dalbec 1-4, Rafael Devers 1-4, J.D. Martinez 1-4, Reese McGuire 0-2, Tommy Pham 0-3, Kevin Plawecki 2-4, Alex Verdugo 2-5
Stat of the day: Tommy Pham has homered in a career-high three consecutive games, and has scored a run in in 6 of his 8 games since joining the Red Sox.
Notes: Winckowski has posted back-to-back victories. He lost in his only appearance against Baltimore in his major league debut on May 28, surrendering a three-run homer to Rougned Odor and gave up four runs on six hits overall in three innings in the 4-2 loss. … Kremer is 0-2 with an 11.74 ERA and 2.087 WHIP in two career starts versus the Red Sox.
