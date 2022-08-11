Game 113: Orioles at Red Sox lineups and notes

After getting swept by the Braves, the Sox will host the Orioles Thursday night for a single game before the Yankees come to town for a weekend series.

While the Red Sox have now lost four in a row and are firmly entrenched in last place in the American League East, the Orioles have won 34 of their last 51 games to move into a tie with the Tampa Bay Rays for both third place in the division, and the final wild-card spot. They are five games ahead of the Red Sox, six in the loss column.

Josh Winckowski will be on the mound as the Sox look to snap their skid.