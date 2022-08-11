fb-pixel Skip to main content
Tom Brady to take time off from Buccaneers training camp to deal with personal matter

By Andrew Mahoney Globe Staff,Updated August 11, 2022, 28 minutes ago
Tom Brady is expected back at Buccaneers training camp after Aug. 20.Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Tom Brady is stepping away from training camp with the Buccaneers to deal with a personal matter, Tampa Bay coach Todd Bowles announced Thursday morning.

Brady will miss the team’s first two preseason games, and is expected back after the Buccaneers face the Tennessee Titans on Aug. 20.

Bowles told reporters that it was a planned absence, with Brady informing the team before training camp started that he needed time off.

The Buccaneers open the season on Sept. 11, with a Sunday Night Football showdown at the Cowboys.

In addition to Brady, Tampa Bay has veteran QBs Blaine Gabbert and Ryan Griffin on the roster, as well as second-year quarterback Kyle Trask.

