Mac Jones didn’t play a second but he was totally into Patriots’ exhibition opener

What Jones didn’t do was take a snap or break a sweat in the exhibition opener, leaving the signal-calling duties to polished veteran Brian Hoyer and precocious rookie Bailey Zappe.

The Patriots quarterback exchanged extravagant handshakes with his teammates during warm-ups, led them out of the tunnel, and led the team in sideline smiles.

Jones figures to get a heavy workload over the next two weeks, particularly during joint workouts with the Panthers Aug. 16-17, and in Las Vegas Aug. 23-24.

Though nobody caught passes from Jones, here are some of the things that caught the eye during the 23-21 buzzer-beating loss the Giants before a solid summer crowd at Gillette Stadium.

▪ Signals from the sideline.

Similar to how things have played out during training camp, it seemed to be a collaborative effort when it came to offensive play-calling.

Bill Belichick, Matt Patricia, and Joe Judge stayed in close proximity when the Patriots had the ball. Both Patricia and Judge held play sheets while Belichick stayed true to form, jotting quick notes during the action.

It appeared Patricia was making the decisions during Hoyer’s first-quarter possessions. When Hoyer came to the sideline during a timeout, all three coaches huddled with him, but it was Patricia who had the quarterback’s ear.

When Zappe took over to start the second quarter, Judge, the quarterbacks coach, appeared to take over play-calling duty.

▪ Understudies were under control.

A 14-year veteran, Hoyer led one scoring drive, showing poise and patience on a 2-yard toss to Tyquan Thornton as he waited for the rookie to shake his man.

Zappe had a rough start, but once the jitters disappeared, the kid was solid. He has a very strong arm and opened the second half with an exceptional drive with a couple of nifty connections to Tre Nixon.

He did have an ugly interception on a telegraphed pass in the fourth quarter.

▪ Cornering the market.

Veterans Malcolm Butler and Terrance Mitchell got the start as the outside corners and both were active as they continue to compete for jobs.

They play a similar, scrappy style, and were active. Mitchell had four combined tackles and a forced fumble, while Butler had a tackle and recovered that fumble.

▪ Veterans fully invested.

While most of the Patriots’ projected Week 1 starters were reduced to spectator status, they were into the game.

While some teams allow their players to take off their pads and just shoot the breeze in the second half of exhibition games, Belichick’s teams have never done that. Every player stays ready to go just in case, and they watch the game.

When Myles Bryant pulled off a couple of shifty punt returns, his teammates went nuts and ran to him. When receiver Kristian Wilkerson appeared to be interfered with on a deep pass from Bailey, plenty of Patriots pleaded with the officials for a call. When Zappe threw his first career TD to Lil’Jordan Humphrey, Jones was one of the first to run out with a celebratory fist bump.

That kind of behavior builds camaraderie.

▪ Odds and ends.

It’s preseason for the referees, too. John Hussey’s crew was well into double digits on penalty calls when the fourth quarter started and several (including a taunting call on New York’s Aaron Robinson and a roughing-the-passer infraction on New England’s Nate Wieland) were awful … Belichick did have one lengthy chat with Hussey but it ended with smiles from both … Tough game for Patriots tackle Justin Herron, who had two false starts and was injured late in the fourth, though he did eventually jog off without help …Fellow offensive lineman Bill Murray also pulled up and limped to the sideline. There were 20 total accepted penalties, including a dozen on the home team … Mac Jones’s counterpart, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, did start and there were a couple of “yikes” moments. Jones was sacked by Josh Uche and also absorbed a couple of thuds from Mack Wilson and Anfernee Jennings.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.