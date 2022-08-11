Russia confirms prisoner swap talks as US hopes for Griner, Whelan release

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ivan Nechayev said Thursday that negotiations about an exchange began after Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov confirmed last week that Russia was willing to talk.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said talks are underway via a channel set up by President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin when they met in Geneva in June last year.

RIGA, Latvia — Russia confirmed Thursday for the first time that negotiations between Washington and Moscow on a prisoner exchange are underway, after the United States proposed a deal to release WNBA star Brittney Griner and another American prisoner, Paul Whelan.

“Instructions were given to authorized structures to carry out negotiations,” Nechayev said.

”They are being conducted by competent authorities,” he told journalists in Moscow on Thursday, state media reported.

The Biden administration has been under pressure to secure Griner's release after her arrest at Moscow's Sheremetyevo International Airport in February. She was carrying two vape cartridges with cannabis oil, containing less than a gram of the substance, which is banned in Russia.

Griner asked the court for leniency but was sentenced last Thursday to 9 1/2 years in prison. Her lawyers have announced plans to appeal.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced last month that officials made a “substantial” offer for a deal to secure the release of Griner and Whelan, but he has not confirmed media reports that Washington offered to swap Russian arms trafficker Viktor Bout, who is serving a 25-year prison sentence in the United States.

Former marine Whelan, 52, a security consultant arrested in 2018 and convicted of spying in 2020, is serving a 16-year prison sentence. He says he was framed.