Blind date: ‘It had been a little over two years since I had gone on a date’

HIS HOBBIES: Guitar/violin, hiking, Dungeons & Dragons, live-action role playing

WHEN HE IS HAPPIEST: In nature, appreciating the music of earth

LEAH D.: 21 / neuroscience student

WHEN SHE IS HAPPIEST: At the beach

HER INTERESTS: Singing, throwing javelin, and playing rugby

7:45 P.M. ANTICO FORNO, NORTH END

TUNING UP

Robert It had been a little over two years since I had gone on a date at all, and I finally felt ready, but quickly discovered how hard it is to meet people post-college.

Leah My friend told me about it and helped me fill out the application.

Robert I had to take a train to Boston, so I had about an hour or so to meditate a bit in a park.

Leah I blasted music and had an Aperol spritz with my friends. They took the T with me to the North End to have a night of their own, which helped immensely.

Robert The host introduced us. I thought she was adorable. I loved her eyes and the curls in her hair.

Leah He looked like a nice guy. Not my type. I could tell he was older.

OUT OF SYNC

Robert Leah was super friendly and outgoing. She seemed genuinely interested in getting to know me. We went over the basics like where we were from, age, and hobbies.

Leah He seemed to be a little bit of a nerd — into Dungeons & Dragons, classical music. He wasn’t shy, just soft-spoken.

Robert It didn’t take us long to get into world views and social issues, a lot of which we agreed on. We both love music, and share similar concerns about contemporary issues.

Leah He used to be in a band and now sings and does vocal lessons for classical music. I sing too, but our experiences music-wise were very different.

Robert I got an Alfredo with ham in it. It was very good!

Leah I got a Bolognese. I was shocked by how fast our food came out — probably five minutes after we ordered. After that, we had to talk while we took bites; it just changed the conversation dynamic.

Robert I definitely got more comfortable as the date went on. Leah is very warm and kind, and that put my nerves at ease.

Leah He worked for a pharmaceutical company in a lab and I study neuroscience. Other than that we just didn’t have much in common.

Robert We didn’t talk much about relationships or romance.

Leah I got more comfortable as it went on but there wasn’t any flirting, just friendly conversation. He was super sweet though and I’ve had friends like him, so it was easy to talk to him.

CURTAIN CALL

Robert We parted after dinner. We talked for a few minutes outside the restaurant, exchanged phone numbers, and had a quick hug.

Leah He said he wanted to see me again, and I gave him my number. I felt it was best I left it where it was with no bad energy. We hugged and went in opposite directions.

Robert I’d like to. I got the impression that, even if it didn’t go the romantic route, we could become good friends. I’d be happy either way as long as she was, too.

Leah No, I had a good time but he just wasn’t my type.

POST-MORTEM

Robert / A+

Leah / B

