Five things to do for fun in and around Boston, Aug. 15-21

On Saturday, check out the In Between Days music festival in Quincy.

Broadway comes to the Citizens Bank Opera House with Anastasia, a musical inspired by the beloved animated film. The story revolves around a brave heroine’s epic adventure to discover her past. Runs through August 28. Recommended for kids 7 and older; children under 4 not permitted. Tickets start at $67. Times vary. boston.broadway.com/shows/anastasia

Friday-Sunday

Eco Extravaganza

Boston GreenFest, a multicultural and pro-environment music festival celebrating its 15th year, takes place on the Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Greenway. Under the theme of “renew, restore, regenerate,” the eco-friendly fair will feature music, food, a fashion show, speakers on sustainability and renewable energy, and more. Free admission. bostongreenfest.org

Saturday

Indie Vibes

Head to Quincy’s Veterans Memorial Stadium for In Between Days, a music festival with an impressive indie rock lineup. Manchester Orchestra, Hippo Campus, Tennis, and others will perform. Singer-songwriter Sidney Gish, a Northeastern University alum, will add local flavor. Tickets from $89; parking $40. inbetweendaysfestival.com

Saturday

Cultural Connections

For a taste of Latinx culture, check out the Latin American Festival at the Worcester Common Oval. The celebration, in its 30th installment, will feature live music, food trucks, vendors, and more. Singer Willie Gonzalez headlines the performances. Noon to 9 p.m. Free. facebook.com/centroworcester

Sunday

Cycling for a Cure

Pedal over to the Fractyl Health building in Lexington for The New England Tour de Cure, a cycling fund-raiser benefitting the American Diabetes Association. Routes vary by skill level, with distances ranging from 15 to 100 miles. Registration is $10, with a fund-raising requirement of $250 for adults and $50 for those under 18. Start times vary. donations.diabetes.org

