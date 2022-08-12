Letters to the editor of the Globe Magazine

Myra Sack’s story (“Holding Havi,” June 12) is so moving. I am in awe of how she and her husband were able to continue to celebrate their daughter Havi in the midst of the tragedy they knew was coming. I too believe that those we love and who leave us too soon are with us forever, in our memories and in our hearts!





My Sundays revolve around reading The Boston Globe all the way through. This Sunday, I decided to start off reading the Globe Magazine. After reading “Holding Havi,” about such a lovely little girl, I didn’t read another word.

Peter Conway / Westford





Myra’s bravery and openness allowed the readers to be part of the weekly Shabbirthday celebrations. She turned something unbearable into something beautiful.

Maria O’Halloran / Wakefield





What a way to celebrate the life of a precious child. I cried through most of my reading her story. Her posse will always remember her and I will too.

Juliette Larsen / Jefferson





How absolutely heartbreaking and awe-inspiring. Little Havi accomplished so much in her time on earth.

Dorothy Boyle / Milton





This was a beautifully sad, heartwarming story. I only wish it were fiction. The writer and Havi’s father are such remarkable people. Their response to devastating news regarding Havi’s health was just amazing. I loved their reaction to the rabbi’s advice. Their grief has such a commanding force. I am so glad the writer followed her heart — I can’t imagine a more loving response was even possible.

Brian Kelley / Milton





I am writing this in tears. A man in his 70s. Myra and [husband] Matt did the right thing with the Shabbirthdays. They did it for Havi, knowing that her passing would make the ensuing Shabbats more difficult for them. This is true love.

Tony Sarcone / Plymouth





No doubt this story will help other parents (for generations to come) who are faced with a similar fate — grief and celebration can be two sides of the same coin.

Peter Breen / Northfield, Illinois





I am a 62-year-old father of two grown children. I was in tears reading Havi’s story, thinking how lucky my wife and I have been. Havi lives still in Myra’s and Matt’s hearts and now in my conscious. I am sure her story has had a similar effect on a lot of other readers. I hope that they realize, like I have, that we don’t have any real issues or complaints. What sent me over the edge was ordering with her name so it will be called. I hope they don’t mind if I do that from time to time.

Jack Gavin / Nahant





It is amazing Myra was able to give her daughter a “lifetime” of celebratory experiences! It is certainly heartbreaking and I recognize how selfless this is for her to share.

Kelly Haggerty / New Bedford





I felt every moment Myra wrote about. I am thankful that I have healthy children and grandchildren, but that didn’t make the feelings of grief and joy I felt as I read any less. What Myra and Matt did to celebrate Havi was exactly right. I hope and pray that they will have many long years with their second daughter as they also remember Havi and her short life.

Susan Thanas / Duxbury





I’m so touched by this family’s commitment to celebrating their daughter. Though the grief they have experienced is unimaginable, their daughter’s life is a gift and has instilled in me to let us not take our time on this earth for granted.

Lynn Dadekian / Worcester





Havi: I will never forget that name.

Debbie Nichols / North Dighton





What a glorious path Myra and Matt chose to celebrate Havi. She will always be a blessing to them.

Kathleen Potter / Bradford





Incredible story of love and loss that is heart wrenching. The parents could not have done any more to make sure that this little girl was loved. Kaia is so lucky to have the parents she does.

Gregory Moore / Denver





Havi is a gift, in Myra and Matt’s life for a reason.

Monica Hurcombe / Plymouth





Sack’s testimony brings light to those who live with loss. I will order coffee for Havi.

Julie Kenary / Boston





Havi continues to live through the wonderful smiles and memories she shared.

Haydi Hurley / Walpole





Dear Havi, I heard from your mother today. She and your dad really do love you, how lucky you are! It makes me happy you had so many good people there for you; I’m sure you’re glad of that too. If you ever have a chance to meet Brendan Patrick, my son, he’s a really great kid who I’m sure will try and make you laugh. If you try skateboards or roller blades, he’ll probably warn you to be careful and make sure you wear protective equipment. That’s one of my favorite memories, Brendan talking to his young cousins Liam and Winnie outside on the driveway, sometimes lifting them on his shoulders, just being a fun cuz. We haven’t seen Bren in over 10 years now, but he’s the first person I thought of when I read about you. Your mom reminded me to be happy about that, and I’m grateful to her for allowing me to feel something that’s been gone for a long time now. You are still there, in our hearts, and will come out every once in a while when we least expect it. And from now on, when Bren comes to visit, I’ll ask him how Havi is doing and to make sure you’re wearing your safety stuff.

Greg Wolfe / South Easton





My niece died around the same time as Havi. Different age, different illness, different circumstances. But the rawness of grief, the joy that the love brings mixed with the pain of not having them physically present, is a shared experience.

Caitlin Roberts / Cambridge





Havi Lev was loved more in her short life than most people feel in a decades-long lifetime.

Debra Gardella / Swansea





Beautiful article. Caring parents. Brave and loving family. Strong spirits remain.

Linda Ausiello / North Attleboro

I wished I could have celebrated in one of the 57 birthday bashes! Both mother and father are amazing people — helping others who share similar loss. They are both to be commended for their selfless acts, while harboring hearts that have been broken.

Maureen McCarthy Atkins / Sagamore Beach





In summer 2020, my housemates and I were fortunate enough to meet Havi’s grandparents — Myra’s parents — who had just temporarily relocated to Boston. We got to know these kind people and their story on a shared front porch and in the backyard, as the seasons changed and as they celebrated every moment and memory of their granddaughter. I and others have since relocated, and to revisit that period of time through Myra’s writing is a new opportunity to appreciate the powerful love and grief that we observed walking hand in hand. Havi, and her family, will always have a place on that tree-lined street, where the wind and the leaves continue to meet in celebration of her.

Sam Vilaboa / Jamaica Plain





I’m sitting here waiting for my youngest to have surgery at Boston Children’s Hospital. I feel like stumbling on this article at this time was the best timing possible. Sure, it made me cry during a time when I wanted to be strong for Mom and Reese, but at the same time it gave me such a gift of realization that I am so lucky. Reese’s surgery is not life-threatening but, still, the pause and reflection was a gift for me in my time of struggle. Sending love and grace to Myra and Matt.

Ryan Cohen / Hudson





It took me a long time to read “Holding Havi.” The tears flowed and obscured the words. How could anyone’s heart remain untouched? When my mother died 23-plus years ago, I said that I became a student of grieving. I had every Jewish book on grieving. I talked with many people about their experiences, especially the older men at shul. One man spoke about his little daughter who died at age 5. He smiled as he remembered her blond curls. She had died 50 years earlier. Myra, do living, dying, and remembering better than anyone. I want you for my grief counselor.

Karen Andres / Newton





I’m an 87-year-old man who lost a son 45 years ago at age 9. He was born in 1968 on my birthday and was diagnosed at 3 months old with a congenital heart defect. His childhood was almost normal, going to Belmont Day School where they moved a classroom so he wouldn’t have to climb a flight of stairs. He also had a closed heart procedure when he was 4, which bought him more time. Sadly, he died on my and his birthday in 1977, in our arms in our den in his Red Sox uniform, after hitting a “home run” in our front yard. Of course it was a “pretend” baseball game with family — it was the happiest day of his life but it was also his last. Even though it’s been 45 years since he died, I still find it difficult to talk about him without choking up. Myra and Matt will survive and they will mourn their loss forever, as losing a child is so much worse than losing a parent or friend.

David Kaplan / Boston





Myra, you will never regret the choices that you made for Havi. The courage that you and your husband have is amazing. What a wonderful support system to have at such a difficult time.

Carol Gillis / West Roxbury





I didn’t think I could bear to read “Holding Havi.” The pictures of Myra and Havi on the cover and that precious imp of a face inside filled my heart and I knew it would be broken by the article. But I did read it and was moved to tears by the agony of the diagnosis, the 57 Shabbirthdays, the stinkbug, and the love that poured from the pages.

Lea Sylvestro / Easton, Connecticut





I am not a religious person but I do believe that Havi is looking down and smiling.

Janet O’Halloran / Chapel Hill, North Carolina

