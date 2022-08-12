For sale: Condos with nearby pickleball courts

CONDO FEE $572 a month

BEDROOMS 2 BATHS 2 full, 2 half

LAST SOLD FOR $355,000 in 2008

PROS This 1987 corner townhome is in the 255-unit Huntington Wood complex, which offers residents a pool, clubhouse, and tennis and pickleball courts. Off the entryway, the kitchen has bay windows, hardwood floors, granite counters, and stainless appliances. Past a powder room, the open living and dining area has a pair of sliders to a wraparound deck. On the second floor, the primary bedroom includes a new bath with double vanity and step-in shower. Down the hall, find another bedroom and stylish new bath. The top floor holds a spacious loft with vaulted ceilings, while the basement features a carpeted family room with pool table and walk-out patio, plus a half bath and laundry. The unit includes a garage parking spot. CONS Older dryer.

The main living space of 703 Foxwood Circle, Peabody. handout

Marcia Poretsky, BHHS Commonwealth, 781-771-8144, marcia.poretsky@commonmoves.com

$1,099,000

1 REGENT CIRCLE #2 / BROOKLINE

The exterior of 1 Regent Circle #2, Brookline. handout

SQUARE FEET 1,359

CONDO FEE $350 a month

BEDROOMS 2 BATHS 2

LAST SOLD FOR $482,000 in 2001

PROS Located in an 1895 building one block from the Green Line and the tennis and pickleball courts of Waldstein Park, this end unit offers two floors of living space and three sides of sunlight, plus hardwood floors, oversized windows, and 9-foot ceilings throughout. At one end of the main hall, a large bedroom has a fireplace and full bath. Past a dining room, the living room features a fireplace and a deck in the treetops. The kitchen, painted in cheery Regent Circle Blue, has laminate counters. Up a spiral staircase, find a laundry closet and a bedroom with private bath and walk-in closet. The condo fee includes snow removal, and the unit comes with basement storage and three deeded parking spaces. CONS Some dated finishes.

The living room of 1 Regent Circle #2, Brookline. handout

Wendy Matthews, Hammond Residential, 617-275-3233, conciergehomesales.net

