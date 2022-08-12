2 Delta airplanes bump into each other at Logan Airport

The left winglet of a Boeing 757 clipped the horizontal stabilizer of an empty Delta Air Lines Bombardier CRJ-900 that was parked at an adjacent gate at about 7 p.m., the FAA said in an e-mail.

Officials are investigating after a Delta Airlines plane clipped another aircraft as it was pushing back from its gate at Logan International Airport in Boston Friday night, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The plane was traveling at a low rate of speed , Jennifer Mehigan, a spokeswoman for the Massachusetts Port Authority, said in an e-mail.

“This is minor, though they may not be able to use the aircraft if there was any damage,” Mehigan said.

The Boeing 757 was heading to Los Angeles International Airport at the time of the incident, the email said. FAA air traffic controllers were not handling the aircraft when the incident occurred.

A spokesperson for the airlines said that Delta has apologized in an e-mail for any inconvenience the incident caused its customers.

“We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience and delay in their travel plans following minor, low-speed contact of Delta flight 458 with Endeavor flight 5488, operating as a Delta Connection,” the spokesperson said. “All customers and crew members deplaned safely and normally. Customers will be [accommodated] on new aircraft onto their destinations.”

The incident is under investigation, the FAA said.

