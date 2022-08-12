Brockton man charged with role in gunfight that disrupted Charlestown High graduation ceremony

“The shooting sent frantic graduates, loved ones and school staff fleeing from Charlestown High School’s graduation ceremony,” Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden’s office said in a statement Friday. The ceremony was rescheduled and later completed.

The ceremony for graduating seniors and their families was being held at the school’s campus on Medford Street when multiple gunshots turned the celebration into terror as attendees ran toward safety, officials have said.

The investigation into a gunfight that disrupted Charlestown High School’s graduation ceremony in June has led to the arrest of a Brockton man and the alleged recovery of a handgun that may have been used in the incident, authorities said.

No gunshot injuries were reported but ballistic damage was reported to two vehicles and an apartment on Polk Street, authorities have said. The gunfight erupted while the suspects were near Walford Way and Polk Street.

Hayden’s office said 21-year-old Djeison Resende was arrested in his home in Brockton where police allegedly recovered a firearm, a Charlestown High School identification card in his name, and clothing a shooter was seen wearing on June 13.

It was not immediately known if Resende had attended Charlestown High School.

Resende was arraigned on multiple charges, including assault with a dangerous weapon, in Charlestown Municipal Court Thursday. He was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing set for next Tuesday, according to court records.

Resende’s defense attorney, Edward J. Walker of Haverhill, declined comment Friday, saying he is focused on defending Resende at the dangerousness hearing. Resende has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

According to Hayden’s office, Resende was with two other friends in Charlestown when they encountered a group of 8 people around 3:53 p.m. June 13. “Within three minutes, members of Resende’s group opened fire on the larger group,” Hayden’s office said in a statement. “One member of the larger group returned fire.”

Since the incident, Boston police have repeatedly posted surveillance images they allege showed some of the participants in the gunfight. According to prosecutors, Resende’s connection to the incident was established based in part on surveillance images allegedly showing him before, during, and after the gunfight.

“Among the footage are multiple doorbell cameras that capture Resende fleeing the shooting with what appears to be a heavy object – believed to be a firearm – in the front pocket of his sweatshirt,” prosecutors wrote.

Resende was allegedly wearing a sweatshirt with “distinctive writing on one sleeve” and authorities said a similar sweatshirt was recovered in Resende’s Brockton home.

Authorities also allegedly found a 9mm Glock 26 pistol when they searched Resendes’ home using a search warrant. The firearm is similar to ballistic evidence recovered in Charlestown, authorities alleged.

Authorities allege they have also identified the owner of the vehicle seen on surveillance video picking up Resende and his two friends at the intersection of Mystic and Bunker Hill streets before they drive away.

“This assault on the community occurred amid a series of brazen, daylight shootings that terrorized residents,’’ Hayden said in a statement. Our communities and our young people should never be subjected to the type of trauma and terror that this shooting inflicted.”

The investigation is continuing, authorities said.









