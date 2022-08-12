fb-pixel Skip to main content

On campaign trail, an easy layup for Maura Healey, who faces no active Democratic opponent

By Samantha J. Gross Globe Staff,Updated August 12, 2022, 1 hour ago
Senior construction manager Larry Sparrow, left, guided Attorney General Maura Healey on a tour of a portion of the former Marriner Mill in Lawrence that’s being developed into mixed-income rental housing by Trinity Financial.Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Here is what it is like to be Attorney General Maura Healey, the presumptive Democratic nominee, who polls show will wallop whichever Republican she faces by more than 30 points:

On a long summer afternoon on the campaign trail in Lawrence, she wears a hard hat to tour the construction of mixed-income housing, chats with local elected officials, and shares giggles with a developer’s young daughters — one of whom donned a rainbow Healey campaign pin to match a colorful pair of oversized butterfly wings she wore for the occasion.

Healey breaks a sweat not on a debate stage — there are no debates this summer after her primary opponent, state Senator Sonia Chang-Díaz, dropped out — but on a basketball court. She spends a full hour of shooting hoops and teaching dribbling skills with Lawrence youth, complete with an outfit change into Converse One Star low-tops and a custom Sueños Basketball jersey, the name of a nonprofit that provides coaching and mentorship and invokes the Spanish word for “dreams.”

Some of the children, mentors, and supporters in attendance wear stickers that said “My governor is a baller” or “¡Estoy con Maura Healey!” They toss around purple balls provided by the SEIU Local 888 with white lettering that said: “We want Maura playing point guard for the Commonwealth.”

“Do you guys know who I am?” Healey, 51, asks the youth, crouched over with her hands on her knees in a stance reminiscent of a middle school basketball coach.

“No!” the children yell.

Attorney General Maura Healey played basketball with Lawrence youth at the city's O'Connell South Common. The children are part of Suenos Basketball, a nonprofit that provides coaching and mentorship. Samantha J. Gross/Globe Staff

She tells them that she represents their families as the “people’s lawyer,” and about how she practiced basketball on a half court behind her childhood home in Hampton Falls, N.H. Her skills took her to play at Harvard and then later, professionally overseas, she says.

“You can be anything you want to be,” she tells the children.

Nearby, campaign staff pass around a custom basketball painted in shiny black and blue, with two words printed in big, white letters: “Governor Healey.”

A custom basketball gifted to Attorney General Maura Healey in Lawrence. Samantha J. Gross/Globe Staff

Samantha J. Gross can be reached at samantha.gross@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @samanthajgross.

