On campaign trail, an easy layup for Maura Healey, who faces no active Democratic opponent

Here is what it is like to be Attorney General Maura Healey, the presumptive Democratic nominee, who polls show will wallop whichever Republican she faces by more than 30 points:

On a long summer afternoon on the campaign trail in Lawrence, she wears a hard hat to tour the construction of mixed-income housing, chats with local elected officials, and shares giggles with a developer’s young daughters — one of whom donned a rainbow Healey campaign pin to match a colorful pair of oversized butterfly wings she wore for the occasion.

Healey breaks a sweat not on a debate stage — there are no debates this summer after her primary opponent, state Senator Sonia Chang-Díaz, dropped out — but on a basketball court. She spends a full hour of shooting hoops and teaching dribbling skills with Lawrence youth, complete with an outfit change into Converse One Star low-tops and a custom Sueños Basketball jersey, the name of a nonprofit that provides coaching and mentorship and invokes the Spanish word for “dreams.”