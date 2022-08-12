End of an era: The Dunkin’ Donuts Center will be getting a new name

The terms of the deal haven’t been released, but the most important question on everyone’s mind is: What will we call The Dunk if it’s no longer The Dunk?

News broke earlier this week that Amica Mutual Insurance is expected to take over the naming rights for the Dunkin’ Donuts Center, the downtown arena that hosts Providence College men’s basketball games, Disney on Ice, and some of the best professional wrestling events in North America.

Are you ready to get AMPed up?

We now have our first clue.

Amica registered a trademark for the Amica Mutual Pavilion with the US Patent and Trademark Office on July 28.

The AMP kind of has a nice ring to it, but it’s going to take a lot of time for Rhode Islanders to get used to it. There are still plenty of old timers who refuse to call it The Dunk (they still call it the Civic Center).

For this to work, there’s only one person who has to embrace it: Ed Cooley. The coach of the Friars is going to have to record all kinds of messages telling the crowd to “AMP it up.”

If the team plays like it did last season, this might actually work.

