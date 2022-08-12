Driver killed, passenger injured, in fiery crash in Attleboro

When they arrived, crews found the vehicle fully engulfed in flames, the statement said.

Firefighters responded at 5:20 p.m.to a report of a serious crash at South Avenue and West Street, Attleboro fire said in a statement.

One person was killed and another injured after their vehicle crashed into a tree and caught fire in Attleboro Friday evening, the fire department said.

Witnesses to the crash had already pulled a passenger from the burning car before crews arrived, the statement said.

Firefighters worked to quickly extinguish the fire. The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the department.

Advertisement

The person’s identity was not immediately released, pending notification of next-of-kin, the statement said.

The injured passenger was treated on the scene and taken to a hospital. Their condition was not known.

The crash is under investigation by the fire department and State Police assigned to the Bristol district attorney’s office.

No further information was available.





Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.