fb-pixel Skip to main content

Driver killed, passenger injured, in fiery crash in Attleboro

By Adam Sennott Globe Correspondent,Updated August 12, 2022, 20 minutes ago

One person was killed and another injured after their vehicle crashed into a tree and caught fire in Attleboro Friday evening, the fire department said.

Firefighters responded at 5:20 p.m.to a report of a serious crash at South Avenue and West Street, Attleboro fire said in a statement.

When they arrived, crews found the vehicle fully engulfed in flames, the statement said.

Witnesses to the crash had already pulled a passenger from the burning car before crews arrived, the statement said.

Firefighters worked to quickly extinguish the fire. The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the department.

Advertisement

The person’s identity was not immediately released, pending notification of next-of-kin, the statement said.

The injured passenger was treated on the scene and taken to a hospital. Their condition was not known.

The crash is under investigation by the fire department and State Police assigned to the Bristol district attorney’s office.

No further information was available.


Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video