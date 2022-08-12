Even without a COVID surge, state’s largest hospitals suffer multimillion-dollar losses

Beth Israel Lahey Health reported a $60.5 million operating loss for the quarter ending in June, compared to a $59.9M operating gain in the same quarter last year.

Mass General Brigham, the state’s largest health system and the state’s largest private employer, reported a $120 million operating loss for the quarter ending in June, compared to $128 million in operating income in the same quarter last year.

The state’s two largest health systems have reported multimillion-dollar operating losses in the three months ending in June, a troubling bellwether of the immense financial strain facing hospitals just weeks after the state failed to approve critical relief funding.

The losses are notable, coming in months when hospitals were not in a COVID surge. Even without the cloud of COVID, staffing shortages have forced hospitals to spend substantially on temporary labor. And staffing shortages at skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers have slowed discharges and prevented hospitals from taking in more new patients. Those tailwinds have been exacerbated by sicker patients, who require longer lengths of stay. Hospitals are paid per patient discharge and not for the days patients spend in a bed, so fewer discharges mean less revenue.

When looking at the losses compared to what the system had budgeted for, Niyum Gandhi, chief financial officer at Mass General Brigham, said more than half of the hospital’s losses in its fiscal year were due to labor costs — the vast majority of which were spent on nurses. Across the state, hospitals have had to pay high hourly rates for temporary labor. While those rates are starting to come down, Gandhi said, it isn’t enough to make a meaningful dent in spending.

Labor costs have grown at a time when hospitals are busier than ever. People have grown sicker after delaying care earlier in the pandemic, and hospitals have struggled to find the capacity to care for them. High demand hasn’t translated into higher revenue, as sicker patients stay longer. Mass General Brigham said its number of discharges had dropped 5 percent, eclipsing revenue gains the health system made in other areas.

MGB has become more aggressive in holding down its budgets and even reducing budgets in some administrative areas, including by not filling vacancies. It has consolidated vendors for supplies to get more favorable pricing. The system is also trying to care for more patients by looking across its system to use all available beds, and streamlining how quickly people get services.

Mass General Brigham has also begun exploring ways to partner with skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers to move patients out of hospital beds and is rapidly expanding its home health program to create more capacity and help discharge more patients to their homes.

“Given the ongoing and growing divergence between revenue and dramatically rising costs, additional relief will be needed to help us stabilize and recover,” said John Kerndl, chief financial officer for Beth Israel Lahey Health, in a statement. Two weeks earlier, an economic development bill that would have provided hundreds of millions of dollars to state hospitals faltered at the finish line of the state’s legislative session. “We are working closely with the Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association and state leaders and are confident that they will be prioritizing this essential support,” Kerndl added.

Kerndl also blamed workforce disruptions on the losses. Salary and benefit costs topped $1.1 billion, an 11.5 percent increase compared to last year. Beyond advocating for state funds, Kerndl said the system was scaling up recruitment and was investing in training to fill vacancies, while it was trying to increase its volume.

The losses at the state’s larger hospitals are a concerning sign for what is to come for smaller and independent hospitals, which have even fewer resources and levers to pull to make up for substantial losses.

“Hospitals that are not part of systems, that don’t have large reserves, and hospitals that are far flung from a major metropolitan community are at risk,” said Ellen Murphy , president of hospital consulting firm Ellen Murphy & Associates.

As hospitals deal with losses even when they aren’t in a surge, executives are thinking about how they might navigate this environment were a surge to come on top of it.

“We have to as a society plan for the capacity of pandemic-related surges,” Gandhi said. “We have not done that.”

Jessica Bartlett can be reached at jessica.bartlett@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByJessBartlett.