Former Providence recreation center director gets 9 years for sexually assaulting girl

Manuel Nunez, 44, of Cranston, pleaded no contest to three counts of second-degree child molestation, according to the office of Attorney General Peter Neronha. He was originally arrested in April 2021 , shortly after he was appointed as director of the John Rollins Recreation Center on Prairie Avenue.

PROVIDENCE – A former city recreation director was sentenced to serve nine years in prison after admitting sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 14 last year, state prosecutors said Friday.

Superior Court Justice Richard Raspallo sentenced Nunez on Tuesday to 25 years, with nine of them to serve at the Adult Correctional Institutions and the rest suspended with probation. Raspallo also ordered him to not have contact with the victim. Nunez will also have to register as a sex offender and attend sex offender counseling, Neronha’s office said.

According to Neronha’s office, the victim’s mother contacted the Providence Police Department to report the sexual assaults in March 2021. Nunez “later admitted to detectives that he had sexually assaulted the victim,” prosecutors said.

“The degree of courage demonstrated by this child in coming forward and reporting the sexual assault by this defendant, someone who should have been and who held himself out as a ‘trusted’ adult, cannot be overstated,” Neronha said in a news release. “I am deeply grateful to her, and her family, for ensuring that this defendant will no longer be in a position to harm others.”

