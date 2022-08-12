Free bike shares among measures Boston rolling out to make Orange Line shutdown less terrible, city says

The announcement comes as the MBTA and cities along the Orange Line scramble to prepare for the unprecedented shutdown from the evening of Aug. 19 to the morning of Sept. 19 so that the T can perform much-needed track upgrades and replacements .

The free passes will provide users with an unlimited number of 45-minute bike rides from any of the system’s 400 stations across 11 municipalities at no cost, the city said in a media release, and will be available on the system’s website and app.

Free 30-day passes on the Bluebikes bike share system will be available during the upcoming Orange Line shutdown, the city of Boston announced Friday, one of several mitigation measures the city is rolling out to try to reduce the chaos of the MBTA shuttering a popular subway line for a month.

City planners are working on deploying pop-up protected bike lanes on Columbus Avenue, Stuart Street, and Boylston Street in the Back Bay, anticipating more interest in biking into the downtown area as regular Orange Line riders seek alternatives.

They’re also working hand in hand with the MBTA to try to make the shuttle bus experience more bearable by identifying stretches along the planned route to remove parking, change lane configurations, trim trees, and in some cases eliminate car traffic altogether.

“Our City departments are meeting daily with the MBTA to adjust shuttle routes, set bus priority lanes, and create multilingual signage,” said Boston Mayor Michelle Wu in a statement. “As an Orange Line commuter, I will continue riding the MBTA to see firsthand how these alternate routes are working for our residents.”

Shuttle buses will be available at most Orange Line stations with connections to the Green Line at Copley Square and Government Center to get through downtown, according to a test run of the route on Thursday.

At a walkthrough of the downtown area on Friday, city transportation planners joined Chief of Community Engagement Brianna Millor and representatives from the city’s Disabilities and Age Strong commissions to identify areas where riders will need extra navigation help. The shuttle bus routes do not currently include stops at Tufts Medical Center, Chinatown, or Downtown Crossing stations, further complicating the commutes of riders who rely on them.

The closest Green Line station to Chinatown, Boylston Station, doesn’t have an elevator, meaning riders with accessibility needs will have to find their way to Park Street or Arlington stations, both about four blocks away, or the Silver Line bus to get to where they’re going.

Around 20 accessible vans contracted by the MBTA will also be scattered throughout the Orange Line route to take riders with accessibility needs directly to the station closest to their destination.

While walking through Chinatown on Friday morning, staff brainstormed ideas including creating videos of the walking routes between stations to post on the city’s website and social media. They checked the status of pavement between stations to make sure a wheelchair could traverse the sidewalk, and planned where to put signs to best get the attention of commuters who may be looking at their phones.

The city and MBTA hope more people will consider taking other forms of public transit, including Bluebikes and Commuter Rail, which will be essentially free for those with T passes or tickets at stations in and around Boston.

Transit advocates are pushing for the MBTA to make its other subway lines and buses free to ride during the shutdown, something Representative Ayanna Pressley and Senator Edward J. Markey called for last week. The shuttle buses will be free to ride. The Red Line, Blue Line, and Green Line will still cost $2.40 a pop.

