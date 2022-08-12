Here’s how to get where you need to go during the Orange Line shutdown, according to the T

The MBTA released its plan Friday for how Orange Line riders will be able to get where they need to go during the upcoming month-long shut down of the subway line, which will start on the evening of Aug. 19 and end the morning of Sept. 19.
The T will provide free shuttle bus service on a north route from Oak Grove to Government Center stations and a south route from Forest Hills to Copley stations. Riders can connect to the Green Line at Government Center and Copley to switch between the routes.
Tufts Medical Center, Chinatown, Downtown Crossing, and State stations will not have shuttle bus service, according to the plan. The T is directing riders who use those stations to instead travel on Silver Line bus routes, the Blue Line, or the Green Line.
Advertisement
The MBTA will also provide vans throughout the route to take riders with accessibility needs to the station closest to their destination. The RIDE paratransit trips that begin and end within ¾ mile of the Orange Line will be free during the 30-day shutdown.
The MBTA is encouraging Orange Line riders to take the Commuter Rail, which will be essentially free for those who show a Charlie Card or CharlieTicket to conductors at Zone 1A, 1, and 2 stations. Commuter Rail trains will stop at Forest Hills, Ruggles, Back Bay, North Station, Malden Center, and Oak Grove stations.
While the Orange Line is shut down, the MBTA will also be closing the Green Line between Government Center and Union Square stations starting on Aug. 22 until the morning of Sept. 19. The T will provide shuttle bus service at all Green Line stations along this stretch of the line, the announcement said.
Bluebikes will offer free 30-day passes during the Orange Line shutdown, the city of Boston announced Friday. Those passes will be available on the bike share system’s website or app.
Advertisement
Taylor Dolven can be reached at taylor.dolven@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @taydolven.