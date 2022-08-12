Here’s how to get where you need to go during the Orange Line shutdown, according to the T

The MBTA released its plan Friday for how Orange Line riders will be able to get where they need to go during the upcoming month-long shut down of the subway line, which will start on the evening of Aug. 19 and end the morning of Sept. 19.

The T will provide free shuttle bus service on a north route from Oak Grove to Government Center stations and a south route from Forest Hills to Copley stations. Riders can connect to the Green Line at Government Center and Copley to switch between the routes.

Tufts Medical Center, Chinatown, Downtown Crossing, and State stations will not have shuttle bus service, according to the plan. The T is directing riders who use those stations to instead travel on Silver Line bus routes, the Blue Line, or the Green Line.