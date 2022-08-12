Maine State Police arrest three people, seize drugs, guns, and a cannon

Maine State Police recently seized a stolen cannon, drugs, and cash when they arrested three people in the town of Liberty, according to the state Department of Public Safety.

This stolen cannon was recovered by troopers in Maine.

Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the department, said in a statement Friday that the arrests and cannon seizure occurred on Thursday, Aug. 4.

At the time, Moss said, troopers headed to a residence on School Ridge Road and located Cole Libby, 27, who was wanted on warrants out of Knox, Waldo, and Franklin counties.

Libby was arrested on scene, the statement said, and troopers discovered he was allegedly in possession of about 50 grams of fentanyl. In addition, Moss wrote, several firearms, drug scales, and roughly $8,500 in suspected drug proceeds were recovered.

Maine State Police seized drugs, guns, and cash during a search last week of a property in the town of Liberty. Maine State

As the search of the property continued, troopers discovered a highly unusual item.

“A further search of the residence turned up numerous high-value items stolen in recent commercial thefts including a Can-Am Side by Side [vehicle] and a cannon,” Moss wrote.

She said the investigation is ongoing.

“If the cannon is known to you or you are missing a cannon please contact the State Police, Troop D at 207-624-7076 and ask for Cpl. Scott Quintero,” the statement said.

Libby was charged with aggravated drug trafficking, receiving stolen property, and violating conditions of release, per the statement.

Felichia Glidden, 28, and Randall Smith, 56, both of Liberty, were also arrested during the search of the property, according to Moss.

“Glidden was in possession of methamphetamine and prescription drugs,” Moss wrote. “Randall Smith was found to be in possession of approximately 6 grams of methamphetamine, $1,700 in suspected drug proceeds, and two pistols.”

Moss said Glidden and Smith were both charged with drug and firearm offenses.

“Libby, Glidden, and Smith were taken to the Waldo County Jail. At this time all three are out on bail,” Moss wrote.

Asked Friday if the cannon was authentic or decorative, Moss said in a follow-up email that authorities “believe the cannon to be real but it hasn’t been tested.” It’s about three feet long and two feet high, Moss said.

None of the defendants arrested at the time of the search could immediately be reached for comment Friday.

