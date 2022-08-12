Man dies after being shot in Mattapan, Boston police say

A man who was shot on a Mattapan street Thursday night has died, Boston police said Friday.
The name of the man was not released.
According to police, officers responded to Oak Hill Avenue around 8:36 p.m. Thursday to investigate reports that a person had been shot on the short dead-end street.
“On arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound,” police wrote.
The victim was transported to an undisclosed hospital where he was later pronounced deceased, police said.
No arrests have been reported Friday.
