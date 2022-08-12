Man charged with murder in hit-and-run death of girlfriend at Acadia National Park

The Maine man who was arrested in Mexico in connection with the hit-and-run death of his girlfriend at Acadia National Park was indicted by a Hancock County grand jury on Thursday, court officials said.

Raymond Lester, 35, of Portland, was indicted on a murder charge for the death of 35-year-old Nicole A. Mokeme, a prominent advocate for Maine’s Black and Indigenous communities who was killed in June on the campus of the Schoodic Education and Research Center where she was attending an event she’d helped organize.

Investigators believe Lester struck Mokeme with his black BMW X3 sometime between June 18 and the early hours of June 19.