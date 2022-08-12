Need a hiking companion? Adopt a goat.

“The goats are very taxing on our staff because it’s not like this is the only group of animals that we’re caring for,” said Michael Keiley, the director of adoption centers and programs at MSPCA-Angell. “But it’s important to us to make sure that we always protect animals in Massachusetts, so it’s an investment worth making.”

The goats were seized from the Dighton property on Jan. 13 by the MSPCA-Angell Law Enforcement Department. Despite the large number of goats, MSPCA staff at Nevins Farm in Methuen quickly nursed the animals back to health.

More than 100 goats are in need of homes in Massachusetts following months of animal cruelty and neglect investigations at a property in Dighton.

The owner of the goats had failed to pay a $100,000 bond by July 29, a deadline ordered by a judge, Keiley said. The money would have covered the costs of caring for the animals.

Keiley said MSPCA has relied on donors to fund caring for them. But in accordance with Massachusetts state law, the previous owner’s failure to pay the bond granted MSPCA custody of the 111 goats and allowed the organization to put them up for adoption, he said.

But the goats must be adopted by people who live in Massachusetts.

Before the goats were brought to Nevins Farm, four of them tested positive for disease: two with caprine arthritis encephalitis and the other two with Johne’s disease, MSPCA said in a statement. Keiley said the diseases are highly contagious to ruminants such as goats, sheep, llamas, alpacas, and cows. Out of an abundance of caution, Keiley said, MSPCA officials assume the entire herd was exposed to the diseases, and to comply with state animal health regulations, the goats can only be adopted by Massachusetts residents.

To further prevent spread, Keiley said the goats should only be adopted by people who either don’t own any ruminants, or who have a way to separate adopted goats from their other animals.

“The diseases are very limiting. ... It presents a unique challenge,” Keiley said. “So we’re really just looking for those very special adopters that understand those issues and are willing to work with us to get them into their homes.”

Although goats aren’t commonly kept as pets like dogs or cats, Keily said they are energetic, enjoyable animals with likable personalities, and that they’ll even get rid of your property’s poison ivy by eating it.

“People go hiking with goats like they do with dogs,” Keiley said. “People really like them because they’re personable.”

