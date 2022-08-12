One person seriously injured when work vehicle with five on board crashes on I-93 in Canton

One person suffered life-threatening injuries when the work vehicle they were riding in crashed on Interstate 93 in Canton Friday morning, going over the guardrail, State Police said.

A total of five people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash that took place at 5:50 a.m. near the interchange with Route 24, according to David Procopio, the State Police spokesman. The vehicle went over the guardrail, coming to rest in woods along the interstate, he wrote.

“The vehicle that crashed is a work truck occupied by five people,’' he wrote. One of the people in the vehicle suffered life-threatening injuries. Others were also injured, he wrote.