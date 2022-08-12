One-third of Rhode Island now facing extreme drought

The US Drought Monitor updated its Rhode Island map on Thursday, showing coastal areas and the northeast corner of the state in extreme drought and the remainder of the state facing severe drought. Meanwhile, a quarter of Massachusetts is experiencing extreme drought.

This marks just the second time in more than two decades that the state has experienced extreme drought, with the last extreme drought occurring in September 2020. The US Drought Monitor uses five classifications: abnormally dry, moderate, severe, extreme, and exceptional, and Rhode Island has never seen exceptional drought conditions.

PROVIDENCE — One-third of Rhode Island is now facing extreme drought conditions, according to the US Drought Monitor.

On Tuesday, Rhode Island Governor Daniel J. McKee issued a statewide drought advisory, encouraging residents and businesses to conserve water by, for example, not watering lawns during the heat of the day. A statewide drought advisory is one of four progressive declarations that include advisory, watch, warning, and emergency.

“There is increased fire danger throughout the entirety of the state,” Ben Arnold, principal forest ranger with the state Department of Environmental Management, said Friday. “Everybody needs to be vigilant.”

So far this year, the state has recorded 63 wildfires that burned 38.3 acres, threatened 28 structures (including homes and outbuildings like sheds and outhouses), damaged four outbuildings, destroyed two outbuildings, and injured two people, he said.

“We are certainly getting more summer fires due to the drought this year,” Arnold said. “The drier it gets, the easier it is for fires to ignite. If someone were to throw an errant match or cigarette in the woods, it can ignite things.”

Earlier this week, a hiker found an illegally set camp fire burning in Richmond and put it out. “Conditions are becoming less forgiving,” he said. “On a day like today, with humidity dropping and the wind picking up, the fuels in the forest are primed.”

Rhode Island usually sees smaller wildfires that might burn less than half an acre, but larger fires remain a possibility, he said, noting the state saw fires burn up to 52 acres in recent years.

Arnold said he is growing concerned as fall approaches and more people begin heading into the forest to hike and camp.

“During extreme drought, it is not the time to light a camp fire in the woods illegally,” he said, adding that he cannot imagine a local fire departments would issue a permit for open burns right now.

People also should exercise caution with barbecue pits and be sure to dispose of charcoals properly by dousing them with water and making sure they are cool to the touch, Arnold said. “I always tell people to use common sense,” he said.

