Provincetown continues work after sewage emergency; Businesses remain closed

Morse had said Thursday that officials anticipate the problem with its vacuum system should be fully corrected before Sunday, in time for the start of Carnival Week.

Morse provided an update on the sewage situation in a statement posted to his Facebook page Friday morning. The emergency comes as the Outer Cape vacation spot is slated to host Carnival Week, its massive summer festival expected to draw more than 100,000 visitors, beginning Sunday.

Provincetown continues to make progress on fixes after a sewage failure on Thursday forced the closure of a number of restaurants and food service businesses, but most dining spots remained closed as of Friday morning, Town Manager Alex Morse said.

“Crews worked overnight and the team spent considerable time getting the vacuum line on Bradford Street up and running,” Morse wrote Friday. “However, more work is to be done and the sewer emergency for properties on the vacuum sewer system is still in place at this time.”

That means that restaurants and food service businesses that use that system and are located on Commercial Street from Snow Street to Point Street, as well as on Bradford Street between Conwell and Prince streets, must stay closed, except for the sale of prepackaged, ready-to-eat food, Morse wrote.

In addition, residential properties in the affected area on the vacuum sewer system must reduce water use, including dishwashing, laundry, and showering, and only flush “when absolutely necessary,” Morse wrote.

He said public restrooms remain closed, but the town has porta-potties on Ryder Street next to Town Hall.

“We will provide another update in the early afternoon or sooner if we have any significant updates or changes before then,” Morse said. “We are hopeful that we are getting closer to full restoration, but we can’t say for sure until every part of the system has been addressed. We are advancing through the West End this morning.”

Morse added Friday that the restrictions do not apply to sewer customers that are on the town’s gravity sewer system, nor do they apply to properties with on-site septic systems.

In an earlier statement Thursday night, the town said that as of 9 p.m., workers had successfully brought 67 percent of structures and manholes back online; 63 percent of the total length of the system was back operating; 68 percent of total properties were functioning; and 80 percent of total flow had been reconnected.

The problems began earlier in the week, when a station that runs the sewer system for the downtown experienced electrical issues due to thunderstorms. The heavy rains “hampered our ability to make the necessary repairs,” Morse posted on Facebook Wednesday.

Emily Boynton, whose coffee shop on Commercial Street was closed during the emergency, said Thursday tourists come to town “en masse these days.”

“I’ve owned a home here for 35 years, I’ve never seen it this busy,” she said. “We are taxing this old town and testing its limits.”

On Thursday, Morse wrote that the town is working to help business owners.

“We encourage businesses to begin conversations with their insurance companies as we work to limit the duration of the disruption,” he wrote. The Town will do everything it can to support businesses impacted by this disruption.”

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.