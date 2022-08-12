Roxbury woman charged with armed robbery of the cannabis store where she worked

It was not immediately clear on Friday if Lugo had posted bail.

Jessica Lugo was given $5,000 cash bail at her arraignment on an armed robbery charge in the Dorchester division of Boston Municipal Court, according to a statement from the Suffolk district attorney’s office.

A 27-year-old Roxbury woman who first claimed she had been the victim of an armed robbery at the cannabis dispensary where she worked was arraigned Thursday on charges that she participated in the robbery, officials said.

She is due back in court Sept. 9.

Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said Lugo’s “scheme unraveled pretty quickly amid solid investigative work and cooperation from store management.

“This was not a mere crime of opportunity,” Hayden said in the statement. “This armed robbery was planned and executed in a manner that had the potential to place other employees, customers and community members at risk.”

Lugo’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment late Friday afternoon.

Police responded Monday to a report of an armed robbery at 4 Corners Cannabiz on Washington Street in Dorchester, where an employee using the name Neveah Monroe said two men held her at gunpoint and robbed the store, according to prosecutors.

Investigators later found that Neveah Monroe was an alias used by Lugo to get a job at the dispensary, the statement said.

Security video showed that on the day of the robbery, two men entered the store with guns drawn but then retreated after Lugo “was observed and heard on security camera gesturing to the assailants,” prosecutors said.

There were other people inside the store at the time, and Lugo did not call the police, according to the statement.

The gunmen returned about 35 minutes later, moving “through the store in a manner suggesting that they had inside knowledge of where product was stored and where to access the cash register,” prosecutors said.

The men stole more than $27,000 in cash and merchandise, according to the statement.

On Tuesday, Lugo didn’t show up for work at the store and told the management that she no longer wanted the job, prosecutors said. When Lugo went to meet with management on Wednesday and pick up her final paycheck, police were waiting for her , according to the statement.

Investigators noticed that Lugo had changed her hair color from blond to black since the robbery, and after interviewing Lugo, officers placed her under arrest, prosecutors said.

Authorities are still seeking the other suspects in the robbery.

The owner of 4 Corners Cannabiz said Friday that Lugo had worked for him about two weeks before the robbery. She had frequented another business he owns in Roxbury and was friendly with an employee there, who had told Gomes that she was interested in a job, he said.

Gomes needed someone at his Dorchester store quickly and hired Lugo without requiring an application, he said.

“I had no idea that this girl was lying to me about who she was,” Gomes said in an interview.

After speaking with police, Gomes became suspicious about discrepancies between Lugo’s description of events and the actions he saw on the surveillance video, he said.

“When I was watching the tape, it’s like her behavior did not add up to someone that was getting robbed,” Gomes said.

He was “a little shocked” by the robbery because he has been in business in Dorchester since 2019, and he is well-known in the community, he said.

“Anything can happen, but I always figured that kind of robbery couldn’t happen to me,” Gomes said.





