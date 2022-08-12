Search for missing swimmer in Dorchester Bay ends when authorities learn no one is missing

A major search of Dorchester Bay by first responders for a missing swimmer abruptly ended Friday when authorities learned no one was actually missing, officials said.

First responders were told around 4:30 a.m. by the operator of the lift bridge on Morrissey Boulevard that two people had jumped into the waters of Dorchester Bay, officials said. Authorities said they believed one person had swum to safety, but a second person was missing.

The US Coast Guard dispatched a helicopter while boats from the Boston Fire Department, Boston Police and Massachusetts State Police searched the water for what they believed to be a missing swimmer, authorities said.