Two injured when vehicle crashes into Allston building

Two people were injured when a vehicle crashed into a building in Allston early Friday morning, Boston police said.

At 12:27 a.m. Friday, officers responded to a report of the crash at the intersection of Brighton Avenue and Linden Street, according to Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a spokesman for the Boston Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers found one vehicle partially blocking the roadway and another vehicle partially inside the building at 89-95 Brighton Ave., which is currently under construction, said Boyle.