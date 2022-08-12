Two injured when vehicle crashes into Allston building

Two people were injured when a vehicle crashed into a building in Allston early Friday morning, Boston police said.
At 12:27 a.m. Friday, officers responded to a report of the crash at the intersection of Brighton Avenue and Linden Street, according to Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a spokesman for the Boston Police Department.
Upon arrival, officers found one vehicle partially blocking the roadway and another vehicle partially inside the building at 89-95 Brighton Ave., which is currently under construction, said Boyle.
One of the motorists was driving up Brighton Avenue and taking a left turn on Linden Street when his vehicle was struck, which led him to crash into the building, he said.
The driver in the other vehicle said the signal was green and he had the right of way, Boyle said.
Storefront windows and a bottom wall of the building were damaged in the crash, he said.
The driver and passenger in one of the vehicles were transported from the scene with non-life-threatening injuries, he said.
Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com.