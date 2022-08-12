We head into a fantastic weekend of weather as the drought gets worse

We can’t make it rain, and the only thing we can do is manage through it. This means for those of you on well water, especially if you’re unfamiliar with your well or had trouble back in 2016, you need to conserve. Some towns have adequate water supply, and they will even if the drought worsens because the water supply itself is sound, especially in places like the Quabbin reservoir.

Each Tuesday data is collected and analyzed for the new drought monitor, which is issued Thursday morning. As I’ve been expecting and frankly feared when the drought monitor came out yesterday, there was a new category of area of extreme drought across Eastern Massachusetts. This is also the level we reached back in 2016 and indication that this drought has become quite a force.

If you’re noticing large trees and shrubs really starting to droop and you think they might be on the cusp of some damage, the best thing to do is put a very slow trickle or even a heavy mist setting at the base of your plant and leave it there for several hours. A five or 10 minute sprinkle is just a waste of water at this point.

There is the possibility of rain next week, but it’s a greater possibility that we miss it. The models are leaning to a drier solution with the rain staying to our north and west or even east, basically going around us. These types of patterns can become incredibly difficult to break until you get some sort of strong tropical system.

The European model keeps rain to our south and east next week missing the areas hardest hit by the drought. This could change in the coming days. WeatherBELL

The cause of the dry weather is multifaceted. We have a La Niña, which has continued to be unusually strong off the South American coastline. This can lock global patterns in place and help elevate heat, drought, and even flooding rains. Climate change is background noise and unlike the recent heat where climate change is a major factor with drought in New England, the connection is a bit more ambiguous. As a reminder, overall drought in New England is actually not increasing.

La Nina is forecast to continue this fall, although it may weaken early in the winter. NOAA

Since we can’t make it rain, we might as well enjoy the weather. It does look terrific over the weekend. You can expect sunshine and temperatures in the upper 70s on Saturday and lower 80s by Sunday. I would say with the comfortable sleeping nights this is really going to be fantastic weekend and one of the highlights. Be sure to get out and take advantage, even if it is simply between watering flower boxes and shrubs.