FBI search at Mar-a-Lago recovered top secret documents, according to report

The Journal said it had obtained a seven-page document that included the warrant to search the premises as well as a list of the items removed from the property.

Some of the documents were marked as top secret and meant to be only available in special government facilities, the Journal reported.

The FBI removed 11 sets of classified documents after its search of former president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home Monday, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday afternoon .

The Journal reported that the list indicates FBI agents took around 20 boxes of items, binders of photos, a handwritten note, and the executive grant of clemency for Trump’s ally Roger Stone. Also included on the list was information about the “President of France.”

Advertisement

The list includes one set of documents marked as “Various classified/TS/SCI documents,” an abbreviation that refers to top-secret/sensitive compartmented information, the Journal reported. It also indicates agents collected four sets of top secret documents, three sets of secret documents, and three sets of confidential documents.

The Journal’s revelation of what was in the documents came after Attorney General Merrick Garland, citing “substantial public interest,” said Thursday he would ask a judge to have them unsealed. Trump said hours later he backed the warrant’s release. A judge has not yet ruled on Garland’s motion to unseal.

Trump and his lawyers also have had a copy of the warrant and list and were free to release them.

Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.