Read the unsealed search warrant related to the FBI raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home

The records show the FBI recovered documents labeled top secret during its search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. The documents include a search warrant and redacted property receipt.

Updated August 12, 2022, 27 minutes ago
Former president Trump.Brandon Bell/Photographer: Brandon Bell/Getty

