Media beware: Trump has a way with language

Your Aug. 11 editorial about the search of Mar-a-Lago, “An unprecedented FBI raid demands unprecedented transparency,” uses a favorite Donald Trump phrase: You write, “The FBI reportedly broke into Trump’s safe.” When used in this context, the phrase “broke into” carries the connotation that the action was a criminal activity, which is probably exactly why Trump used the phrase himself when he said of the FBI, “They even broke into my safe!”

The FBI did not commit a crime. The FBI opened a safe, as they were legally allowed to do via search warrant.

The media continue to play into Trump’s hand and provide his followers with more red meat. It is in the best interests of the United States to stop this practice.