Polygraphs are not the way forward in police reform

People for the American Way executive director Svante Myrick argues that Massachusetts should reconsider its prohibition on the use of polygraphs in the workplace to allow for pre-employment screening of police applicants (“To transform Boston policing, test for authoritarianism,” Opinion, Aug. 6). He is wrong.

Massachusetts prohibited both public and private employers from requiring applicants and employees to submit to any kind of lie detector testing in 1959. Since then, four other states — Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, and Oregon — have followed suit. I’ve seen no evidence that these states have a worse problem with police misconduct than states where police applicants are subject to polygraph screening.