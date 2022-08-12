After scuffling most of the night, Red Sox tie it in ninth inning, finish walkoff win over Yankees in 10th

Pham’s walkoff singlethat skipped past the outstretched Josh Donaldson at third sent the crowd into total bedlam, securing a 3-2 win in the first game of a three-game set against New York.

In a game that went extra innings, it was Pham who delivered the decisive blow in the bottom of the 10th to a Yankee club that rolled into Fenway Park with 71 wins.

The Red Sox had just five hits heading into the bottom of the ninth inning.

The Sox were down, 2-1, but were facing Clay Holmes on the mound. Holmes is one of the best relievers in baseball but has scuffled as of late, carrying an 8.44 ERA in his last 11 appearances. In the Sox’ 6-5 extra inning win against the Yankees on July 9, it was Holmes who allowed the Sox to tie it in the eighth after Alex Verdugo’s RBI single the other way.

The Sox got to Holmes again Friday. After Xander Bogaerts and Verdugo negotiated one-out walks, J.D. Martinez tied the game, 2-2, with his single up the middle.

The Yankees pounced on Nate Eovaldi in the first inning.

Aaron Judge negotiated a walk with one out. Then Anthony Rizzo took a 96 mile-per-hour offering and laced it down the first-base line for an RBI double.

The early 1-0 lead offered a reminder of just how dominant the Yankees have been this year. The separation between them and the Red Sox is vast. While one team is on a quest to finish with the league’s best record, the Red Sox have set their bar to mere survival, hoping the subpar play and injuries to what is already a flawed roster will somehow take a turn toward the postseason.

When Judge came to the plate in the third and cranked his 46th homer, and 100th RBI, of the year onto Lansdowne Street, it muddied the water even more at Fenway. It flexed the Yankees’ power. Similarly, it exploited the lack of power in Eovaldi’s pitching arm.

Since returning from the injured list last month, Eovaldi’s average fastball velocity is around 94 m.p.h., two miles off his yearly average. The pitch to Judge came up and in at 93 m.p.h. With Eovaldi’s usual high-powered stuff, the efficacy of that pitch induces a swing and miss or a high ground ball rate. But when that pitch is in the low 90s, it isn’t a threat. And with Judge, that same fastball ends up parked 429 feet away.

Despite the lack of velocity, Eovaldi’s five-pitch mix gives him a bit of a buffer. It allows him to grind out tough outings. That he did, going six innings. The Judge homer would be the last run he allowed.

The Sox offense was dead, however. Verdugo scored the only run through seven innings. Verdugo doubled off Domingo Germán in the fourth. Verdugo hustled out of the box, just getting underneath an on-target throw by Judge in right. Martinez then drove in Verdugo with a single up the middle.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.