Deshaun Watson apologizes to ‘all the women I have impacted’ before playing his first game in 19 months

Watson was suspended six games earlier this month by independent arbiter Sue L. Robinson , who concluded he violated the league’s personal conduct policy with “egregious” and “predatory” behavior.

Watson, who is facing a potential year-long NFL suspension, spoke before Cleveland’s exhibition opener in Jacksonville — his first game since Jan. 3, 2021, with the Houston Texans.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson apologized Friday “to all the women I have impacted” after being accused by two dozen women of sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions.

As part of her decision, the retired federal judge noted Watson’s lack of remorse.

Watson was asked in a pregame TV interview for his response to Robinson’s position that he hasn’t been contrite.

Advertisement

“Look, I want to say that I’m truly sorry to all of the women that I have impacted in this situation,” Watson said in the interview. “The decisions that I made in my life that put me in this position I would definitely like to have back, but I want to continue to move forward and grow and learn and show that I am a true person of character and I am going to keep pushing forward.”

Get Point After Delivering exclusive analysis and commentary on the Patriots and the NFL right to your inbox, three times a week during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

Watson was accused of sexually harassing or assaulting women during therapy sessions in 2020 and 2021. He has always denied wrongdoing and grand juries in two Texas counties declined to indict him on criminal complaints. The three-time Pro Bowler settled 23 of 24 civil lawsuits.

However, he’s still facing discipline from the league, which appealed Robinson’s penalty and is seeking a full-season ban along with a significant fine over $5 million and for Watson to undergo evaluation and treatment before he could be reinstated.

The appeal is now with Peter C. Harvey, a former New Jersey attorney general appointed by Commissioner Roger Goodell.

There’s no timetable on Harvey’s decision. It’s also possible the sides could work out a settlement. On Thursday, a person familiar with Watson’s defense told the AP that the 26-year-old would agree to an eight-game suspension and $5 million fine.

Advertisement

Watson has continued to practice and was excited about making his debut with Cleveland, which traded three-first-round picks to Houston for him in March and signed him to a five-year, $230 million contract.

Payouts approved for Black retirees

Two years after a pair of former players sued the NFL over the treatment of Black retirees in the league’s $1 billion concussion settlement, hundreds of men whose medical tests were rescored to eliminate race bias now qualify for awards.

The newly approved payouts, announced in a report Friday, are a victory for NFL families in the decade-long legal saga over concussions. The 2020 lawsuit unearthed the fact the dementia tests were being “race-normed” — adjusted due to assumptions that Black people have a lower cognitive baseline score. Changes to the settlement made last year are meant to make the tests race-blind.

The new results will add millions to the NFL’s payouts for concussion-linked brain injuries. A league spokesman did not return a phone call Friday or respond to emails sent in recent weeks seeking comment on the rescoring.

Of the 646 Black men whose tests were rescored, nearly half now qualify for dementia awards. Sixty-one are classified as having early to moderate dementia, with average awards topping $600,000; nearly 250 more have milder dementia and will get up to $35,000 in enhanced medical testing and treatment, according to the claims administrator’s report.

Advertisement

Lynch lawyers dispute DUI charges

Las Vegas police released body-camera footage showing the lead-up to the arrest of former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch, who was booked Tuesday on charges of driving under the influence. In a statement, Lynch’s lawyers disputed the charges.

In one clip released Thursday, Lynch appears to be asleep at the wheel of a black Ford Mustang with its front left tire missing. In another, Lynch is sitting in the driver’s seat surrounded by officers.

In the latter, Lynch tells officers that the car is not running before an officer tells him to get out of the vehicle. Shortly after, an officer drags Lynch out of the vehicle before he is handcuffed.

Lynch was charged with driving under the influence, failure to surrender proof of security, driving an unregistered vehicle and failure to drive in the travel lane, per Las Vegas Municipal Court records. He was released on bail and is scheduled for a Dec. 7 court date.

Lynch’s attorneys, Richard Schonfeld and David Chesnoff, disputed the accusations in a statement to local television station KLAS.

“Marshawn was not pulled over for a DUI. Rather the vehicle was safely parked and not in operation,” the statement said. “We are confident that when all evidence is presented, this will not be a DUI under Nevada law. Marshawn appreciates and is thankful for everyone’s concern and support.”

Cousins out Sunday

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not play Sunday in the team’s first preseason game.

Advertisement

Coach Kevin O’Connell confirmed the diagnosis Friday at practice, where Cousins was absent for a second straight day. He felt ill Thursday and was sent home.

“I like the way he handled it, reporting the symptoms and going through our in-house process we have here,” O’Connell said. “Ultimately looking out for his teammates and making sure we’ll get him back, ready to roll as soon as possible.”

Cousins has “very minimal” symptoms, O’Connell said.

Sean Mannion and Kellen Mond will split time in the exhibition at Las Vegas, where Cousins was unlikely to play much, if at all, even if he wasn’t sick. There are no other quarterbacks on the roster.

Cousins missed Minnesota’s second-to-last game of the 2021 season after testing positive for COVID-19. He also missed five days in training camp last year due to what was deemed a close contact.