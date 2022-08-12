Game 114: Yankees at Red Sox lineups and notes

The Red Sox finally got their first series win against an American League East opponent, just as the Yankees are coming to town.

Granted, it was just a one-game series in which the Red Sox were able to hang on for a 4-3 win. And the visit from the Yankees doesn’t bring the usual hype, not with the Sox in last place in the division and three games under .500. The Yankees, despite losing seven of their last eight, are 30 games above .500.

Nate Eovaldi will get the start in Friday night’s opener.