Game 114: Yankees at Red Sox lineups and notes

The Red Sox finally got their first series win against an American League East opponent, just as the Yankees are coming to town.
Granted, it was just a one-game series in which the Red Sox were able to hang on for a 4-3 win. And the visit from the Yankees doesn’t bring the usual hype, not with the Sox in last place in the division and three games under .500. The Yankees, despite losing seven of their last eight, are 30 games above .500.
Nate Eovaldi will get the start in Friday night’s opener.
Here is a preview.
Lineups
YANKEES (71-41): TBA
Advertisement
Pitching: RHP Domingo Germán (1-2, 5.09 ERA)
RED SOX (55-58): TBA
Pitching: RHP Nate Eovaldi (5-3, 4.23 ERA)
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Yankees vs. Eovaldi: Miguel Andújar 2-12, Josh Donaldson 4-15, Marwin Gonzalez 0-4, Aaron Hicks 3-18, Kyle Higashioka 3-7, Aaron Judge 9-26, Isiah Kiner-Falefa 2-8, DJ LeMahieu 15-42, Anthony Rizzo 6-12, Gleyber Torres 7-30, Jose Trevino 0-2
Red Sox vs. Germán: Christian Arroyo 1-1, Xander Bogaerts 6-17, Bobby Dalbec 0-3, Rafael Devers 2-18, Jarren Duran 0-3, J.D. Martinez 1-15, Reese McGuire 2-4, Tommy Pham 0-4, Kevin Plawecki 1-4, Yolmer Sánchez 0-1, Alex Verdugo 3-8
Stat of the day: Xander Bogaerts is just the 11th player to hit 300 doubles with the Red Sox and just the second Sox player to do so before turning 30, joining Carl Yastrzemski. He is the 25th player in baseball history to hit 150 homers and 300 doubles, but just the second shortstop to turn the trick before turning 30, along with Alex Rodriguez.
Notes: Eovaldi is 3-4 with a 3.89 ERA in 17 career appearances (14 starts) against the Yankees. ... German is 2-2 with a 4.04 ERA in 10 career appearances (eight starts) against Boston. … Judge leads the majors with 45 homers. He s batting .400 (28 for 70) with 12 homers, 29 RBIs and 20 runs since the All-Star break, and is hitting .308 (12 for 39) with two homers, five RBIs and nine runs against the Red Sox this season.
Advertisement
Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.