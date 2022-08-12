Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. suspended 80 games for positive drug test

The penalty was effective immediately, meaning the All-Star shortstop cannot play in the majors this year.

San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. was suspended 80 games by Major League Baseball on Friday after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance.

“It turns out that I inadvertently took a medication to treat ringworm that contained Clostebol,” Tatis said in a statement released by the players’ union. “I should have used the resources available to me in order to ensure that no banned substances were in what I took. I failed to do so.”

Advertisement

“I have no excuse for my error, and I would never do anything to cheat or disrespect this game I love,” he said, adding, “I am completely devastated.”

Freddy Galvis and Dee Gordon are among the major leaguers previously suspended for using Clostebol, an anabolic steroid that can be used for ophthalmological and dermatological use. It is also banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency, and Olympic gold medal-winning cross-country skier Therese Johaug was suspended in 2016 after testing positive for it.

Tatis had been on the injured list this season after breaking his left wrist in mid-March. He recently had begun a rehabilitation assignment in Double A and the playoff-contending Padres hoped he could return and boost their chances down the stretch.

“We were surprised and extremely disappointed to learn today that Fernando Tatis Jr. tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance in violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Prevention and Treatment Program and subsequently received an 80-game suspension without pay," the Padres said in a statement. "We fully support the program and are hopeful that Fernando will learn from this experience.”

The 23-year-old Tatis was an All-Star last season. Flashy at the plate and in the field, he was considered one of the bright, fresh faces of big league baseball.

Advertisement

The Padres traded for star outfielder Juan Soto earlier this month to boost their chances for a deep run into October.

Bernard takes long road to majors

Wynton Bernard is getting his chance to play in the major leagues a decade after he was drafted by the San Diego Padres.

The Colorado Rockies selected Bernard’s contract from Triple A Albuquerque on Friday. He was penciled in to bat seventh and play center field against the visiting Diamondbacks in the opener of a three-game series.

“It’s a special moment,” Bernard said. “After how many years I’ve played I’m finally here. It’s amazing. I’m finally here.”

The 31-year-old Bernard was taken in the 35th round of the 2012 draft and spent three seasons in the Padres’ minor league system. He also played in the minors for the Tigers, Giants, and Cubs, along with stints in the Mexican Winter League, Venezuelan Winter League, and independent ball. He also played for the Brisbane Bandits of the Australian Baseball League.

Colorado manager Bud Black went to see Bernard and outfielder Connor Joe in the winter of 2020. He pitched batting practice to both players and encouraged the Rockies to sign them.

Joe made his Rockies debut in 2021 while Bernard played for the Isotopes the past two seasons. He hit .254 with seven homers in 2021. This year, his numbers are outstanding: .325 with 17 homers, 24 doubles, and 26 stolen bases.

In 10 minor league seasons, he has hit .286 with 50 homers and 226 stolen bases.

Advertisement

Bernard was told he was being promoted before Albuquerque’s game on Thursday. He celebrated with teammates and shared the news with his mother in a video call.

“My mom’s emotions, it made me break down even more. She’s done so much,” he said. “The way I saw her take care of my dad before he passed away, he was bedridden but she stayed by his side. I said to myself, ‘I know how hard she worked so I’m gong to work just as hard — if not harder.’ Just to see her reaction meant a lot.”

The Rockies designated pitcher Jordan Sheffield for assignment. They also recalled catcher Dom Núñez and placed outfielder Yonathan Daza (left shoulder dislocation) and catcher Elias Díaz (left wrist sprain) on the 10-day injured list.

Astros lose Brantley for year

Astros outfielder Michael Brantley will miss the rest of the season after having surgery on his right shoulder this week.

The 35-year-old Brantley hasn’t played in a big league game since June 26. He hit .288 with five homers and 26 RBIs in 64 games in the final season of a $32 million, two-year contract.

“There were a lot of different avenues that were taken to try to get Michael back on the field in time for the end of the season,” Astros general manager James Click said Friday, “and ultimately, after consultation with our trainers and doctors, we ultimately came to the conclusion that this was the right path for him long-term for his health.”

Advertisement

Brantley had surgery Wednesday.

The loss of the sweet-swinging Brantley is a big blow for AL West-leading Houston. The five-time All-Star is a .298 hitter with 127 homers and 713 RBIs in 1,430 regular-season games.

Brantley also has enjoyed postseason success, batting .319 with nine RBIs during the Astros’ run to the World Series last year.

“He tried hard to get back,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said. “He got a number of opinions, he got a couple of procedural things — it just didn’t work. Michael’s a big part of this club, not only on the field, but in the clubhouse and dugout and on the planes. He’s not called ‘Uncle Mike’ for nothing.”

Giles runs out of time with Mariners

Righthander Ken Giles was designated for assignment Friday by the Mariners, who had signed the reliever last year when he was recovering from Tommy John surgery.

The Mariners knew Giles wouldn’t pitch in 2021 when they signed him to a $7 million, two-year contract. But he appeared in only five games this season, and had been on the injured list since July 9 because of right shoulder tightness.

With his rehab time almost up, and their bullpen in good shape, the Mariners really had no room on their active roster for the 31-year-old Giles, who had been among the AL’s top relievers before getting hurt.

“It’s a serious injury he was trying to come back from. It was a little bit of a gamble on our side that we could get him back, and you never know how bullpens are going to work out,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said.

Advertisement

Giles made his Mariners debut on June 21, and he had six strikeouts and four walks while throwing 4⅓ scoreless innings in five appearances. He began this season on the injured list with a right middle finger sprain that he suffered in spring training.

Giles’s deal with the Mariners included a $500,000 signing bonus and salaries of $1 million last year and $5 million this season. Seattle had a $9.5 million option for 2023 with a $500,000 buyout.

He had Tommy John surgery in September 2020, after pitching in only four games that season for Toronto. He had 23 saves and a 1.87 ERA in 53 games for the Blue Jays in 2019, when he had 83 strikeouts and only 17 walks over 53 innings.

While pitching for Houston in 2017, when the Astros were World Series champions, Giles had 34 saves and a 2.70 ERA in 63 appearances.