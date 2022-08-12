Sepp Straka shakes out of slump, grabs early lead at FedEx St. Jude

“Hadn’t played great coming into this week. Missed a bunch of cuts coming in,” Straka said (in his case, “a bunch” would be six in a row). “But that’s golf. You’re going to have the ebbs and flows and just kind go with it.”

Straka had not made it to the weekend since the Memorial in early June. And then he opened the FedEx Cup St. Jude Championship with rounds of 64-66 to take the early lead Friday at the TPC Southwind.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Sepp Straka showed up for the start of the PGA Tour’s postseason and only saw opportunity instead of two months of bad results in his rearview mirror.

And off he went, especially at the end, when he finished with three straight birdies to get to 10 under.

He had a one-shot lead over Denny McCarthy (65), with Brian Harman (66) another shot back. All of them already were safe to be among the top 70 who advance to the second stage of the FedEx Cup playoffs next week in Delaware.

Tony Finau, coming off two straight victories, was among those playing in the afternoon.

Rory McIlroy was among those who likely would not be playing the rest of the week. McIlroy was going along reasonably well until taking bogey from the trees and finishing with a bogey on the par-4 ninth for a 69.

That put him at 1-under 139, and scoring was so good in ideal conditions that making the cut looked to be unlikely.

At least he can afford it as the No. 6 seed. Friday marked the end of the season for some players who miss the cut and either could not move into the top 70 or were probably going to get bumped out.

Straka won the Honda Classic for his first PGA Tour title this year. That got him into the Masters for the first time and he can’t wait to get back. Reaching the FedEx Cup finale at East Lake might be the ticket, and he’s off to the right kind of start.

He holed a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-3 14th, got up-and-down for birdie on the par-5 16th and closed with a pair of birdies from the 15-foot range for his 66.

Straka, born and raised in Austria until moving from Vienna to Valdosta, Ga., as a teenager, never dragged two months of bad golf with him to the course.

“You can’t afford to do that out here,” he said. “The margin’s so small, if you miss some fairways, now you’re starting to play for pars and you can’t really do that. You’ve just got to remind yourself that any one thing can change it the other way.”ve just got to remind yourself that any one thing can change it the other way.”

European/LPGA — Ewen Ferguson of Scotland followed up his big opening round with an even-par 70 but it kept him in the lead at the ISPS Handa World Invitational in Ballymena, Northern Ireland.

Ferguson carded a course-record 61 on Thursday at Galgorm Castle, one of two courses used for the event that features men’s and women’s tournaments taking place simultaneously.

The 26-year-old Ferguson, in search of his second European Tour victory, remained on 9 under overall after Friday’s round at Massereene Golf Club. Borja Virto of Spain was one shot back after his 67.

“[I] missed a couple of the putts that I’ve kind of been making yesterday to keep my round going,” Ferguson said. “Good putts, but just kind of lipping out, and yesterday they were kind of lipping in. You walk onto the next tee when they lip in, you feel amazing. When you walk on the next tee and they lip out you feel a bit flatter.”

Italy’s Filippo Celli (67), who won the silver medal as leading amateur at the British Open last month, was two strokes off the lead alongside Felix Palson (68) of Sweden.

The tournament is tri-sanctioned with the Ladies European Tour and the LPGA Tour. The men and women play from different tees and compete separately, with two equal prize funds of $1.5 million each.

Amanda Doherty of the United States kept her lead the women’s tournament after her 5-under 67 at Massereene. At 11 under overall, Doherty is one shot ahead of compatriot Lauren Coughlin and Dane Emily Kristine Pedersen.

The 24-year-old Doherty recorded five birdies on her front nine.

“Putts were going in today. I was hitting the ball well to get it close enough for them to go in, but they were just falling in, and that was definitely the best part of my game on the front nine,” she said.

Georgia Hall of England made a hole-in-one on the par-3 third in her 69 at Massereene. She is three shots off the lead.

“I couldn’t really see it, but I think it pitched a few yards short, spun, and then rolled in nicely,” she said.