Third annual SISRun tournament brings together area’s brightest women’s basketball stars

The two-day event concluded with semifinal and championship games at the Dana Barros Basketball Club in Stoughton and highlighted a third season of growth for the summer women’s league. After a strong start during the first summer of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, SISRun has only grown. College-bound stars and highly touted high-schoolers filled the rosters.

“It’s like a family, like, it’s just fun,” Hall-Rosa said. “You get to do your thing and be surrounded by people that you enjoy.”

STOUGHTON — After three-and-a-half hours of hooping, Natalia Hall-Rosa’s back ached. But the sweet-shooting forward, a rising junior at Bridgewater-Raynham, beamed with pride after leaving everything on the court in the third annual SISRun Invitational on Thursday night.

“Over the last three years, we built some really good trust within the parents, coaches, [and] the players in the product that we have in our regular SISRuns,” founder Greg Canzater said. “So when the invitational comes around, even more people want to be a part of that.”

Hall-Rosa’s squad, Swish University, opened the evening with a thrilling 68-67 semifinal win over CASPEN, a roster composed of several NEPSAC stalwarts (hence the reversed acronym).

With players including Kendall Eddy of Brooks, Christina Pham of Nobles and Oluchi Okanawa of Worcester Academy, CASPEN was largely considered a title favorite. But Hall-Rosa, Tayla Barros (Cathedral), and Jasmine Cox (O’Bryant) helped Swish University pull off the upset. Even in a pickup setting, the win carried weight.

“Everybody thought we were gonna get smacked by them but we came back and we did our thing,” Hall-Rosa said. “It felt really good.”

Boston Elite, a deep squad that included Jasmyn Cooper (Nobles) and Sophia Vital (Tabor) pulled away to beat Swish University in the high school division championship, 43-28. St. Mark’s graduate and Hartford-bound freshman Tatum Forbes earned tournament MVP honors.

Forbes, a native of Pawtucket, R.I., was one of several guards rifling eye-popping passes around the court. She felt the SISRun environment gave her freedom to be creative while still testing herself against top competition.

“Everyone here wants to get better,” Forbes said. “If you make a mistake, no one really cares. Everyone knows you’re just trying to get better and try new things.”

Between the two rounds was an adult women’s championship game, which both Forbes and Hall-Rosa joined. They didn’t receive a break between contests but relished the extra chance to compete against collegiate athletes, such as former Globe Athlete of the Year Asiah Dingle.

“These girls are from all over Massachusetts and [we] get to learn from each and every one of them,” Forbes said.

Canzater feels immense pride in SISRun’s development. He started the league with a single pickup run in June 2020 and never expected it to become a staple in the local hoops community.

“I always say, the girls really make this thing work,” he said. “If they don’t come and participate and rock with this, SISRun isn’t anything.”