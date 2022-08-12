As India marks its first 75 years, Gandhi is downplayed, even derided

The result was “RRR,” a three-hour, visual-effects spectacle that was released this spring and instantly broke records at the Indian box office. In the film’s climax, a muscle-bound protagonist retrieves a bow from a shrine to the Hindu god Ram and cuts down hapless British soldiers with a hail of arrows. Then he arms Indian villagers with guns to fight their colonial oppressors before launching into a lavish song-and-dance number that eulogizes a list of real-life revolutionaries from Indian history.

HYDERABAD, India — When Indian screenwriter Vijayendra Prasad set out five years ago to write an action film, he wanted to tell a fictional story but pay tribute to the “real warriors” of India’s freedom struggle.

Absent from the names? Mahatma Gandhi, the Indian pacifist who has been celebrated by many — including the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. — as an inspiration and an icon of nonviolent resistance.

But not by Prasad.

“The time has come to let Indians know the truth, the real warriors who should be honored,” Prasad said recently in his office in Hyderabad, a hub of the fast-growing south Indian film industry. “The real reason why we got independence was not because of Mr. Gandhi. That’s the fact.”

As India celebrates 75 years of independence on Monday, the legacy of the “father of the nation” who advocated nonviolence and secularism is being debated, downplayed, and derided as never before. Instead, Indians are embracing a pantheon of other 20th-century heroes, particularly leaders who favored armed struggle or overtly championed Hindus, in a reflection of the nation’s mood and its shifting politics.

Today, at rallies of Hindu nationalist hard-liners, Gandhi is routinely vilified as feeble in his tactics against the British and overly conciliatory to India’s Muslims, who broke off and formed their own state, Pakistan, on Aug. 14, 1947. On social media and online forums, exaggerations and falsehoods abound about Gandhi’s alleged betrayal of Hindus. And in popular films and the political mainstream, Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru — the first prime minister — are sidelined, while nationalists who advocated the force of arms have been elevated.

India is fundamentally rethinking whether Gandhi could have delivered freedom out of colonialism without the specter of bloodshed — which so clearly contributed to the British loss of appetite for empire — and whether his ideals should be the country’s bedrock principles.

“The current government has been trying to project itself as a government that is macho, defiant, strong, and won’t take nonsense from anybody,” said Tushar A. Gandhi, an author and the independence leader’s great-grandson. “There is an ongoing campaign to eradicate Gandhi from the psyche of the Indian people, or at least reduce his qualities to the point it is trivial and meaningless.”

Personifying the cultural shift is Narendra Modi, the popular prime minister who is portrayed by his allies as a living counterpoint to Gandhi and Nehru: tough on Islamic separatists, steeped in Hindu nationalism, formidable on the world stage and — if his campaign speeches are to be taken literally — physically imposing, with a 56-inch chest.

Since 2018, Modi has announced new statues of two freedom fighters: Subhash Chandra Bose, an Indian nationalist who split with Gandhi, formed an army against the British and sought aid from Nazi Germany and imperial Japan; and Vallabhbhai Patel, a former home minister who efficiently consolidated India’s territory with the use of military force and professed concerns about Indian Muslims’ loyalty. While both men are revered by Indians across the political spectrum, they have been particularly embraced by the right.

When the Ministry of Culture released a video this month to encourage citizens to observe the independence anniversary, it featured cameos from Bollywood stars and showed statues of Bose and Patel. Gandhi and Nehru didn’t make the cut.

Nor did they appear in “RRR.” Prasad ended his summer blockbuster with tributes to Bose, Patel, and Bhagat Singh, a folk hero who shot a British policeman and bombed the parliament building in Delhi before being hanged in 1931. They were the kind of heroes who forced the British to go home, Prasad explained.

“You cannot preach nonviolence when facing brutes and killers,” said the writer, who was nominated by Modi to the upper house of parliament in June for his contributions to culture. “Mr. Gandhi was not a bad man, but the praise that built up around him over the decades? Today’s younger generation are questioning it, because so many historical facts are coming out.”

Since his death, Gandhi’s accomplishments and failings have been vigorously debated by Indian historians and writers. Many argue that Gandhi was excessively valorized — and the contributions of militant leaders overlooked — in the decades after 1947, when his party, the Indian National Congress, dominated politics and shaped the nation’s mythmaking. More recently, scholars have criticized Gandhi’s views on race and gender, adding wrinkles to his legacy.

But the wave of revisionism has accelerated and grown mainstream in recent decades, especially with the rise of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the decline of the Congress. The BJP has roots in the Hindu nationalist movement that opposed Gandhi’s secular ideology during his lifetime and favored a vision of India as a Hindu state. Nathuram Godse, the man who shot Gandhi three times in the chest in 1948, was a member of the Rashtriya Swayam Sangh, an influential Hindu nationalist organization that Modi would join in 1978 as a young cadet.