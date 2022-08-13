Bird sightings from Mass Audubon

Large numbers of shearwaters continue to be concentrated at the tip of Cape Cod at Race Point, where an early Baird’s sandpiper and large numbers of common and roseate terns are also gathering now. An American avocet is still being regularly seen at Plum Island, and tens of thousands of tree swallows can be seen gathering there at dusk before they plunge into the reeds for the night. In western Massachusetts, small numbers of red crossbills continue to be reported from scattered localities where the conifer cones that they feed on are plentiful.

Bristol County: A little blue heron on Egypt Lane in Fairhaven.

Cape Cod: Large numbers of shearwaters offshore including 2,250 great shearwaters, 750 Cory’s shearwaters, 90 sooty shearwaters, and 100 manx shearwaters, in addition to a Baird’s sandpiper, a black tern, and three roseate terns. Other notable sightings featured a brown pelican noted at both First Encounter Beach in Eastham and Jeremy Point in Wellfleet, a royal tern at Wellfleet Bay Sanctuary, and a continuing clay-colored sparrow at the Crane Wildlife Area in Falmouth.

Essex County: A continuing American avocet at Plum Island, three black guillemots, a least bittern, 103 great egrets, a buff-breasted sandpiper, five long-billed dowitchers, a “western” willet, a parasitic jaeger, three black terns, an alder flycatcher, and a mind-blowing estimated tally of 100,000 tree swallows going to roost in the reeds at dusk.

Franklin County: Two Louisiana waterthrushes in Leyden and two more in the Conway State Forest, where 40 red crossbills and two white-winged crossbills were also tallied. A Bonaparte’s gull was spotted at gate 35 at Quabbin Reservoir in New Salem, and three purple martins were seen at the Orange Airport.

Hampden County: A black-crowned night-heron at the Big E lagoon in Springfield and four red crossbills in the Granville State Forest.

Hampshire County: A continuing pair of sandhill cranes in Worthington, a black-bellied plover, a worm-eating warbler, and a family of four blue grosbeaks at the Honey Pot in Hadley, and two Tennessee warblers, a Lawrence’s warbler, and three orchard orioles elsewhere in Hadley. Other notables included a mourning warbler and seven red crossbills at gate 8 at Quabbin Reservoir in Pelham and nine more red crossbills in Williamsburg.

Nantucket: A glaucous gull at Sesachacha Pond, an American cootat Consue Springs, and a common raven off Wood Hollow Road.

Norfolk County: An American golden-plover at Orchard Beach in Squantum, a marbled godwit at the Squantum Marshes, a little blue heron at Rosemary Lake in Needham, and two black vultures in the Blue Hills in Canton and another black vulture in Wrentham.

Middlesex County: Four glossy ibises at Great Meadows Refuge in Concord and seven common gallinules at the Raymond Reservation in Sudbury.

Plymouth County: Three continuing sandhill cranes at Burrage Pond Wildlife Management Area in Hanson, and a sharp-shinned hawk and a dickcissel at the Manomet Bird Observatory in Manomet.

Suffolk County: Five great shearwaters, two Cory’s shearwaters, and three whimbrels observed from Georges Island in Boston Harbor, and a pectoral sandpiper at Belle Isle Marsh in East Boston.

Worcester County: A pied-billed grebe at the Delaney Wildlife Area in Harvard, a little blue heron at Muddy Pond at the Sterling Peat in Sterling, the continued presence of four sandhill cranes in Hardwick, five Bonaparte’s gulls at gate 40 at the Wachusett Reservoir in Clinton, and a family group of five evening grosbeaks in Royalston.

