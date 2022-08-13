Flooding spreads in and around Boston Garden, Common after water main break

The cause of the break is under investigation, according to the Boston Water and Sewer Commission, which has officials on scene.

At approximately 4:23 a.m. police officers responded to the area of Boylston and Charles streets near Boston Common after a report of a water main break or leak, said Officer Stephen McNulty, a Boston Police Department spokesperson.

A water main break flooded parts of the Boston Public Garden and the Boston Common early Saturday morning, according to officials.

“The water main break did let go a 16-inch beam. At this time it’s under investigation. We do not have a cause as to why it let go,” said James Faretra, a spokesperson for the commission.

The Boston Water and Sewer Commission arrived on scene at approximately 7 a.m. Saturday, said Faretra.

Police are at the scene assisting with traffic, according to McNulty.

“[It’s] safe to say traffic surrounding the immediate area of the intersection is likely to be impacted until the situation is resolved,” said McNulty.

No services have been impacted and no one in the area is without water, according to Faretra.

