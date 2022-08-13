Provincetown lifts emergency order after sewer system is restored

Town Manager Alex Morse shared the news on Facebook just after 6 a.m. Saturday, writing that “the entirety of the downtown vacuum sewer system has been returned to stable operation and handled the gradual increase in flows overnight from residential properties.”

The crisis was resolved just in time for the start of Carnival Week, a summer festival that draws as many as 150,000 visitors to the tiny town at the tip of Cape Cod.

Provincetown has restored its sewer system and lifted an emergency order that had forced the closure of most restaurants and all public restrooms since Thursday.

“At this time, ALL users can begin to gradually return to normal water use: the sewer emergency order is lifted!” Morse wrote.

The issues started after thunderstorms on Tuesday caused the station that runs the sewer system downtown to experience electrical issues. The rain then slowed the repairs required to restore the system, forcing the city to declare an emergency early Thursday.

Residents were told to reduce water usage, from dishwashing and laundry to showering, and to “only flush when absolutely necessary.” All restaurants were forced to shutter on Thursday and Friday, and businesses were only permitted to sell food that was prepackaged.

On Facebook, Morse thanked residents and businesses for “patience over the last 48 hours.”

“Without your cooperation from businesses and the community, restoring vacuum system capacity would have encountered more time-consuming difficulties,” he wrote. “Cheers to safe, sanitary and stable wastewater disposal in Provincetown, and bring on the Monsters, Myths & Legends.”

